91 large outbreak regions notified, lockdown-like curbs to be enforced

With no signs of the Covid-19 infection abating, the administration on Wednesday notified 91 large outbreak regions in the district and deployed police personnel to restrict the movement of public in these areas. Officials of the district administration said that lockdown-like curbs will be imposed to prevent a localised spread of infections.

Dr Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, who issued the directions on Wednesday, said that non-essential movement will be checked while those moving to and from the areas will undergo medical checks. Mandatory temperature checks will be done and symptomatic people will be tested using rapid antigen kits, Garg said. The use of the Aarogya Setu application will also be mandated, he said.

According to the data shared by the district administration, a maximum number of the large outbreak regions (LORs) are concentrated in the condominiums along the Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road, Sohna Road and the Southern Peripheral Road. These areas fall under the jurisdiction of the primary health centres of Tigra, Chanderloke, Nathupur and Badshahpur.

According to the district administration, a LOR is defined as an area where there are at least 15 Covid-19 cases, with a localised increase within a defined geographical area. The cases may not be linked epidemiologically but will be considered a LOR for operational purposes. Areas, where at least five Covid-19 cases have been reported, are classified as containment zones. However, officials said that most of the containment zones at present fall within the LORs

Residents in LORs, who have taken permission from the subdivisional magistrates to hold social gatherings or other events would not be allowed to do so. Residents would have to reapply for permission and the same will be allowed outside restricted zones, the police said.

Pradeep Kumar, SDM, Pataudi, said that all Covid-19 protocols and safeguards like social distancing will be enforced strictly in the LORs. “The enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC would be strict to break the chain of infection,” he said.

Officials of the Gurugram police department said that 400 police personnel were deployed in the LORs notified by the administration, to keep a check on public movement and ensure that markets remain closed, with Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting gathering of four people or more in public spaces, in force.

“We have deployed police personnel police station wise and they are setting up barricades to restrict movement of people. They would also ensure that more than four people don’t gather at shops and markets remain closed in these LORs. No social gathering or function is allowed in these areas,” said Subash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police department.

The police said that personnel were also deployed across its east, west, south and Manesar police districts to enforce Covid-19 protocols.

The police also appealed to residents to shut religious places inside containment zones, as gatherings of four people are not allowed. “The markets will remain closed in these areas and anyone coming out from these LORs would be tested for temperature and other symptoms by the health authorities,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

The health department is in the process of constituting teams for intensive testing, screening and contact tracing of people in LORs. “Multiple teams of health workers will visit isolated patients and assist them in treatment. Increasing testing in these areas and screening of people in large numbers will help in breaking the chain of infection,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Yadav said that they will also form teams to work on contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. The teams will be constituted based on the number of LORs under each public health centre.