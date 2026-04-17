A woman uplifting underprivileged children through education

After a 17-year career in telecommunications, Pallavi Sharma, a resident of Sector 57, chose to quit the corporate world to pursue a deeper sense of purpose. This is how, in 2019, “We Care Foundation” was born – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) aimed at educating underprivileged children in the city. The 44-year-old has long believed that with the right guidance, children can transform their future, and that education is the most powerful tool to set them on that path. (HT)

The 44-year-old has long believed that with the right guidance, children can transform their future, and that education is the most powerful tool to set them on that path.

Sharma started the social service from her neighbourhood, visiting slum clusters in Sector 57 to convince parents to send their children to her foundation for schooling, many of whom had never stepped into a classroom. “It is not easy to convince them,” she said.

The initiative began with just seven children. In the early days, Sharma conducted classes under a tree, sometimes shifting to internal roads or nearby parks. “Our places were not fixed, so space was a challenge,” she said. Sharma recalled another hurdle – children would often leave these classes midway in search of food.”

“That is when I realised they would only be able to dedicate time to learning if their basic needs were taken care of first,” she said.

Sharma’s organisation provides mid-day meals and uniforms, and follows the National Council of Educational Research and Training syllabus.

Started with seven children, the NGO now has three branches in Gurugram and has even expanded to Allahabad. The first branch is in sector 57, which is the main centre. The other two branches are in Sector 70 and Ghata Chowk.

At least 300 students are enrolled in Gurugram, and 200 students in the Allahabad centre. “Initially, I used my savings in this initiative. Over the period of time, several individuals became our regular donors and several corporates also connected with us through CSR,” she said.

The school is recognised by the National Institute of Open Learning. “Right now, the school is up to Class 8. We are planning to expand it for higher classes as well,” she said.

The NGO has at least seven permanent volunteers who teach these children different subjects. “Recently, we also started computer labs so that our children are up to date with technology as well.”

Sharma also shared that several student volunteers regularly contribute to the initiative, with more than 100 young volunteers having been associated with the NGO so far.

Apart from textbook knowledge, the school also teaches vocational and life skills, such as self-defence training, dance and art classes, and English-speaking classes.

“Being with these children, I feel a deep sense of purpose,” she said. Sharma said what stays with her most is not just their progress in studies, but the way they begin to believe in themselves. “When I see them attend classes regularly, ask questions, and slowly open up, it shows me that change is possible,” she added.