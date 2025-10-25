ACB files chargesheet against Haryana Cong chief in ₹30–50 cr CLU case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gurugram has filed a chargesheet in the court of additional sessions judge Harshali Chaudhary in Narnaul court against former Health Minister and current Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh in the case of demanding ₹ 30 to ₹ 50 crore in the name of Change of Land Use (CLU).

In the chargesheet, the ACB has made Rao Narendra Singh an accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The next hearing in the case will be on November 10 and Rao Narendra Singh will have to appear in court.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party had recently released a CD of Rao Narendra Singh in Chandigarh, and the INLD leader even held a press conference on the matter. The ACB filed this charge sheet on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, former Health Minister and current Haryana State President Rao Narendra Singh had demanded ₹30 to ₹50 crore from Dharmendra Kuhad in exchange for getting the CLU of 30 acres of land in Palwal in 2013. Dharmendra Kuhad conducted a sting operation and recorded the audio/video recordings. He then gave the audio/video recordings to INLD MLA Rampal Majra. A complaint was filed by former MLA Rampal Majra with the Lokayukta in 2014. The Lokayukta assigned the complaint to IPS V Kamraj for the investigation.

According to the official statement of ACB, the final report of the investigation into the complaint was submitted to the Lokayukta, Haryana on April 27 in 2015. Based on the investigation report, the Lokayukta recommended the filing of an FIR to the Chief Secretary on December 16. A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on January 29, 2016. After completing the investigation, the ACB has now filed a charge sheet in the court on Thursday.

When contacted the president of state congress Rao Narendra Singh, he said that the sudden activation of the case which was lying dormant for the last 12 years reflects the BJP’s frustration and politics of revenge.

“This entire matter is nothing more than a political conspiracy. Reviving a case that had remained pending and inactive for the past 12 years clearly reflects the BJP’s frustration and vindictive politics. This action, taken without any prior notice, is a result of the BJP’s panic and fear of the growing strength and discipline of the Congress organization,” said Rao Narendra Singh.

Singh further said over the past 25 days, the Congress has demonstrated strong and organized functioning, which has clearly unsettled the BJP government. “We have full faith in the Hon’ble Court and will continue to work with the same courage and commitment for the people and the strengthening of our organization,” he said.