Activists accuse MCG of lying to NGT over drain at Bandhwari

A fresh row has erupted over the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) claim before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a high-density polyethylene (HDPE)-lined garland drain has been constructed around the Bandhwari landfill to control leachate flow. Environmentalists have challenged the affidavit, accusing the civic body of misleading the tribunal and threatening to file a perjury application. The Bandhwari landfill site. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

In an affidavit submitted on Tuesday by MCG additional commissioner Mahabir Parsad during an ongoing case concerning waste management at the landfill, the civic body asserted that the drain had been laid along the landfill’s boundary in March , last year to collect and control the toxic leachate and prevent its discharge into surrounding forest land.

“The drain has been specifically constructed to prevent the discharge of leachate, a toxic liquid generated from mixed waste, into the nearby environment,” the affidavit said. It also claimed the feature was observed during joint site inspections with applicants in the matter.

MCG further stated that approximately 200 kilolitres per day (kld) of leachate from the site is being regularly transported to the Behrampur sewage treatment plant (STP), operated by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has a capacity of 120 million litres per day (MLD). According to the affidavit, leachate volumes are verified daily by GMDA before payments are made to the transporting agency. The civic body added that the leachate is regularly tested at both the inlet and outlet of the STP and that results so far indicate compliance with environmental norms.GMDA officials said that leachets containers are released in Behrampur sewerge treatment plan and is monitored regularly without any fail.

However, environmentalist and NGT petitioner Vaishali Rana strongly refuted MCG’s claims, calling them “false and misleading”. “No garland drain exists as MCG has been falsely claiming for over a year. They have lied on record before the NGT. We will 100% file a perjury application against the Additional Commissioner of MCG in the next hearing. This is a serious offence — submitting false information before a court of law,” she added.

Rana, who filed a petition with the NGT on December 24, 2023, cited continued leachate runoff into the Aravalli forest and nearby watering holes, contaminating groundwater. “Despite repeated submissions and site visits, there has been no visible improvement on the ground. Our inspection as recent as November 5, 2024, showed large pools of leachate collected inside forest land — proof that no garland drains have been constructed,” she said.

In response to the allegations, MCG additional commissioner Parsad acknowledged the issue, saying he would personally inspect the landfill. “We have developed a feature, but due to some disruptions, there has been an issue with the drains. We are making efforts to resolve the issue, and it will be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rana further noted that reports from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board confirmed leachate parameters beyond permissible limits. “The landfill site has witnessed multiple fire incidents, further deteriorating the region’s air quality,” Rana added.

The matter is likely to escalate during the next NGT hearing in August, with environmentalists preparing to formally seek action against civic officials for alleged perjury.