Admin directs all agencies to take corrective measures to prevent accidents
In a district-level road safety meeting held on February 19, the district administration directed the agencies concerned to install streetlights in areas where they are currently lacking. Although officials did not provide specific details about the areas and the agencies concerned, they said that the matter has been taken into cognisance by the recently constituted Safer Streets for Gurugram (SSFG) — a partnership between road safety experts and the district administration — and will be tackled on a priority basis.
The meeting was attended by officials from the road transport authority, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
Deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who chaired the February 19 meeting, said, “We have reviewed available safety measures at all accident-prone spots in Gurugram. Authorities have been told to execute whatever engineering changes are needed at accident-prone locations in their jurisdiction, be it installation of streetlights or speed calming measures. Essentially, we are taking all steps necessary to prevent the rate of accidents that we are seeing.”
Jitender Mittal, chief engineer (infra), GMDA, who is also overseeing the operations of the GMDA’s mobility division, confirmed the development. “We will work with SSFG to identify areas which need better lighting and we will take action. There will be a detailed safety audit of all stretches across the district and we will submit the data to the district administration for review. A second audit will be conducted after the gaps have been identified to see if they are effective.”
Residents, meanwhile, said that the issue is not just about safety of motorists but also that of pedestrians and women. Pancheswar Singh, a resident of Kaliyawas in Farrukhnagar, said, “On the same stretch where the recent accidents have happened, women have earlier reported incidents of molestation and snatching as well. It is unsafe for anyone to commute after it gets dark.”
A transportation planning expert associated with a Delhi institute, on the condition of anonymity, said, “To blame lack of lights for accidents is a bit simplistic. You can also solve the issue by increasing the number of reflectors on the motorable surfaces, for example, or simply redesigning the roads. If most of these accidents in the last week have happened at junctions, it indicates a deeper issue than just lack of streetlights.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industries in authorised colonies complain about lack of civic infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clothing company employee booked for abetment to suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sadar Bazar to become free from vehicular traffic for a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMDA proposes slew of measures to boost groundwater recharge, experts sceptical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality remains poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four dead on city roads in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG sets June 30 deadline for takeover of DLF 1-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three held for operating fake call centre in Udyog Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industry inputs to be sought for state policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to strengthen enforcement against illegal colonies, building violations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: Health dept identifies 9,155 duplicate entries of health staff on Co-Win platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP carries out demolition drive in Farruknagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox