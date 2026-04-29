Following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take strict action against encroachments in Gurugram, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will launch an anti-encroachment drive from Wednesday across sectors under estate office two, officials said on Monday. After HC nod, HSVP to launch demolition drive across Gurugram today

The HC on Monday limited its stay on the stilt-plus-four-floor policy to Gurugram, allowed removal of encroachments as per law, and posted the matter for hearing on May 4.

An HSVP official aware of the matter said five teams have been constituted to carry out the demolition drive. A senior HSVP official of Estate Office Two said duty magistrates for the drive, scheduled from April 29 to May 8, have been appointed by the deputy commissioner, Gurugram. “Five teams that have been constituted by the authority to carry out demolition will be operational from Wednesday as per the plan. The teams will work with the support of the Gurugram police department and clear encroachments from sectors under estate office two,” he said.

The sectors under estate office two where encroachments will be removed include sectors 27, 43, 31-32A, 24-25A, 30, 39, 45, 28, 42, 51, 58, 49, 50, 38, 46, 40, 41, 52, 47, 55, 56, 52A-53, 54, 29, 32, and sector 44.

HSVP had initially planned to start the demolition drive on Monday but put it on hold after residents of sector 31 approached the Supreme Court of India seeking relief. The apex court directed them to approach the high court, which refused to stay the drive, citing serious violations in the city.

Meanwhile, an official of the HSVP estate office said duty magistrates for a similar demolition drive in its jurisdiction are expected to be appointed soon. “We are going to conduct a demolition drive on Wednesday in sector 10 auto market to clear the land from encroachments, as it has to be transferred to another agency for project work. The demolition drive in sectors is likely to start later this week,” the official said.

On April 2, the high court had issued a stay on approval of new building plans for four-storey houses with stilt parking and directed the Haryana government to act against encroachments on internal roads and stilt floors. Following the order, the department of town and country planning conducted a five-day demolition drive from April 18 to April 22. HSVP had planned a similar drive but paused action after residents moved the apex court on Monday.