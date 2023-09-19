After suspect dies in Faridabad shootout, SI booked for murder

Two days after a wanted suspect was shot dead during a shootout in Faridabad, police on Tuesday booked a sub-inspector on charges of murder. Police said they have launched an investigation in the case and are questioning the team that was involved in the shootout. Balraj Singh was shot dead during an exchange of fire with police on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police said the case was registered against Rakesh Singh, in-charge of the Sector 48 crime unit of Faridabad, after the suspect Balraj Singh alias Balwinder alias Ballu, a resident of Pavata Mohbatabad in Faridabad, was shot dead during an exchange of fire with police early Sunday. Officers said that Ballu, who was wanted in at least four cases in Faridabad, was accompanied by two others when the shootout took place.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said that Ballu’s family members had refused to cremate his body alleging foul play in his death. “After preliminary investigation, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dhauj police station on Tuesday,” Singh said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

On Monday, Singh had stated that a judicial inquiry was initiated into the incident following protests by family members of the deceased.

Singh said that the case was registered based on statement of the two others who were present alongside Ballu — who police are yet to identify. “There were discrepancies in the statements of policemen following which the charges were framed and action was taken,” he said, adding that the judicial inquiry is going on.

On Monday, police said the deceased and two others were intercepted in their car in Faridabad while they were on the way to Sohna. However, they sped away on spotting the personnel, said police.

“Despite warnings, they did not stop and started firing at the police team after which police team retaliated,” Singh said.

