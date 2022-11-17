‘Ahir regiment’ protest in Gurugram today; check traffic advisory

Traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will be likely disrupted for nine hours Friday with Ahirs planning to protest at Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 (NH-48) to press for their demand for a separate regiment in the Indian Army.

According to an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday, the entire 14.8km section of NH 48 will be closed for traffic from 8am to 5pm on Friday.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said police teams have been deployed at all intersections to monitor traffic movement. “If anyone is found taking law and order in their hands, strict action will be taken against them,” said Sangwan.

The entire stretch on NH 8 will be closed for heavy vehicles and goods vehicles throughout the day.

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha — a group comprising members of the Ahir community from south Haryana — has been spearheading the demand for a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. Members of the group, which was registered as a trust in March 2021, led several protests in 2018 and sat on a hunger strike for nine days, before ending the agitation after assurances from politicians.

Alternative routes according to the advisory

1. Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas.

2. Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may take a u-turn from Givo cut near Kehkri Daula toll and take SPR to Golf Course Extension route.

3. Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take diversion route from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna and then KMP route.

4. Those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda Chowk to Pataudi Road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON