Fri, Dec 12, 2025
AI-backed cameras in Gurugram push traffic challans to highest-ever levels in 2025

ByAbhishek Bhatia, Gurugram
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 09:08 am IST

The 308 AI-backed cameras placed at 28 locations across the city contributed to bringing the overall challan count up by 1.5 times, said officials.

The total number of traffic violations captured on CCTV cameras in Gurugram went up from around 847,000 in 2024 to 1.18 million – a year-on-year increase of around 40% – as the city saw a rise in challans, which officials attributed to the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, police said on Thursday.

These cameras are linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for real-time surveillance. (HT archive)

According to traffic officials, the 308 AI-backed cameras placed at 28 locations across the city contributed to bringing the overall challan count up by 1.5 times.

The Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH-48) and Dwarka expressways, where 15 ANPR cameras were installed on July 7, recorded the maximum number of traffic violations.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said a camera capable of detecting up to 14 different violations, including hasty lane change, overspeeding, driving without helmets or seat belts, recorded 93, 963 violations this year until December 10 on high-speed corridors. “These cameras caught 31,610 commuters overspeeding and 28,267 for poor lane discipline during this period,” Mohan said.

According to the DCP, these cameras, which can capture multiple high-speed vehicles for up to 200 kmph, are linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for real-time surveillance.

“Once violations are detected, traffic personnel verify them before registering the violations in the e-challan system,” a traffic official said, requesting anonymity.

“Through an integrated alert generation system, the cameras can track hot-listed license plates for categories such as ‘Wanted’, ‘Suspicious’, and ‘Stolen’. The automatic alarms later alert the control room for quick retrieval of snapshots, video and other data for investigations,” the official added.

According to the MyGurugram app, many of the ANPR cameras, which were offline during the day, were restored to operational settings at 4.00pm on Thursday.

“These cameras have an infrared illuminating sensor, which makes them track vehicles, including their number plate, and color during the late night hours and typically monitor a single lane,” another official said, adding that many of these cameras undergo frequent maintenance once they start showing blurred images.

Other traffic violations captured on ANPR cameras installed on expressways between July and November were: driving without seatbelt (15,369), no entries (8,472), driving without a helmet (3,802) and triple riding on two-wheelers (694).

Under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)’s phase-II of the CCTV monitoring network exercise, 432 ANPR cameras will be installed in phases across 28 identified traffic locations in the city, estimated to be completed by December 2026.

