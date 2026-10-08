What Six Years of Inflation Mean for the Midterms

Four years ago, in the run-up to the last midterm elections, prices were rising more than twice as quickly as they are now. President Trump has repeatedly reminded voters of the 2022 inflation rate, blaming high prices on his predecessor.

But Americans, weary from six years of quickly rising prices that have eaten away at their paychecks, might blame Republicans anyway as they head to the polls next month.

Inflation sits at about 3.4%, far lower than its recent peak in 2022, when it topped 9%. Yet that means prices are still rising, adding to the higher costs consumers have absorbed in previous years. All kinds of everyday goods are 30% more expensive than they were in 2020. The prices of new cars, child care, beef and paper towels have all soared.

Economists say that consumers generally focus more on the cumulative effect of years of steadily rising prices than on individual monthly metrics, and that it takes years for consumers to adjust to new price baselines. That helps explain why voters might be aggravated and still surprised when they see, for example, a $5 price tag on a gallon of milk.

Prices for some items, like eggs, butter and cheese, have fallen over the past year. But newer signs of pricing pressure have emerged: Gas prices have lurched higher in recent months. Mortgage rates that have pushed past 7% and record home prices have shattered the playbook for buying a new home.

“Voters have become incredibly impatient and disconcerted” by inflation, said Stephen Weymouth, a professor at Georgetown University’s business school who has studied the impact of inflation on elections.

Slowing wage growth Over the past six years, prices have, on average, risen faster than wages.

A swath of the population simply didn’t receive wage hikes to match the pace of inflation, which has eroded Americans’ purchasing power and likely contributed to an overall souring mood. The trend has been pronounced recently: In both July and August, inflation outpaced average hourly wage growth.