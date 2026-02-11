Airline staffer accuses colleague of rape at Gurugram hotel: Cops

Police in Gurugram have registered a case under sections of sexual assault after a woman 28-year-old woman filed a complaint accusing a colleague of allegedly trying to force himself on her inside a room of a hotel in Gurugram’s Sector-29, officials said on Tuesday. Complaint filed at DLF police station; officers say arrest pending and further action will follow after recording statement and verification. (FIle photo)

The victim, a cabin crew supervisor with a domestic airline, filed the complaint on Sunday at the DLF police station in Sector 29. An FIR was lodged under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty) and 76 (assault or criminal force to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police did not share the complaint nor the FIR with HT.

According to the woman’s complaint, the alleged incident occurred between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday. The woman, according to an officer aware of the details of the complaint, stated she was traveling from Delhi to Dehradun with her colleague when they “took a wrong turn” and drove approximately 250 kilometers in the wrong direction, reaching Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. After failing to find accommodation there, they returned toward Delhi and halted in Gurugram.

A senior police officer, citing the FIR, said the woman alleged that she booked a hotel room for herself and “allowed” her colleague to stay there as he allegedly had no money. She reported that after she fell asleep, he touched her inappropriately. She awoke during a struggle when he attempted to forcibly remove her clothes.

The victim, who is from Rewari and is married to an army officer, has since left Gurugram. Gurugram police PRO Sandeep Turan stated the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is yet to be arrested. The woman has been served a notice to return and record her statement before a judicial magistrate, after which further action will be based on the evidence.