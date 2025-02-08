Aravalli revival gains pace, Haryana pushes for water conservation

The Border Security Force (BSF) campus in Bhondsi has emerged as a model for sustainable water management, with significant improvements in groundwater recharge and rainwater conservation through the Gurujal initiative, officials said. Spanning 216 acres, the campus has seen a four-foot rise in groundwater levels over the past two years, aided by rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge, and wastewater treatment, officials claimed. The initiative, supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR), district and state funding, has also promoted afforestation and ecological restoration, they claimed. Minister Rao Narbir Singh and other Haryana government officials at the BSF campus on Friday. (HT Photo)

On Friday, Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh visited the campus to review these conservation efforts and stressed the importance of water sustainability across the state. “The conservation of water is not just a necessity but a responsibility. We must adopt a holistic approach of reducing, reusing, recharging, and recycling to ensure a water-secure future for coming generations,” he added. During his visit, the minister reviewed multiple conservation measures, including the restoration of traditional water bodies, installation of rainwater harvesting systems, and construction of wastewater treatment plants.

Water management initiatives at Bhondsi BSF campus

Manisha Malik, program manager at Gurujal, highlighted the initiative’s achievements, stating that two large ponds have been revived—one for rainwater collection and another for wastewater treatment. Additionally, a 50 KLD (kilolitres per day) wastewater treatment plant has been installed, and a rainwater harvesting system under PepsiCo’s CSR initiative has added 18 kilolitres of daily recharge capacity, she said. The project has also focused on afforestation, with over 1,000 native trees, shrubs, and herbal gardens planted to improve the ecosystem, they added.

Minister Singh, meanwhile, called on farmers to adopt modern irrigation techniques like drip irrigation to reduce water wastage. “The state government is actively promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and it is crucial for farmers to be part of this movement,” he added.

Aravalli Biodiversity Conservation Initiative launched at Bhondsi

As part of the Aravalli Green Wall Partnership Summit 2025, Union minister for environment, forest, and climate change Bhupender Yadav and other ministers laid the foundation stone for the Aravalli Biodiversity Conservation Initiative at Nature Camp, Bhondsi. The initiative includes the establishment of a Biodiversity Interpretation Centre, an Aravalli Arboretum, and a Native Species Nursery, aimed at promoting biodiversity conservation and sustainable land management, organisers said.

The ministers also participated in an Aravalli Walk and a Plogging Drive, contributing to a cleanliness campaign in the Aravalli hills.

Key discussions at Aravalli Green Wall Partnership Summit 2025

On the second day of the summit, Union minister Bhupender Yadav and Haryana’s environment minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated a session in Gurugram, organised by the State Biodiversity Board and The Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS). The discussions focused on land rehabilitation, groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation, and community-driven ecological restoration in the Aravalli range.

Minister Yadav stressed the need to balance urban expansion with environmental conservation. “Gurugram is rapidly modernising, but sustainable green development must go hand in hand with infrastructural progress. The Aravallis play a vital role in preventing desertification and maintaining ecological stability in the National Capital Region,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing government efforts such as Mission LiFE and the One Tree for Mother campaign, which encourage mass participation in afforestation and conservation efforts. He urged educational, social, and religious institutions to actively engage in the Aravalli Green Wall Project to boost afforestation and ecotourism.

Aravalli conservation critical: Minister

Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh described the Aravallis as vital to the state’s ecological well-being, noting that Haryana is home to both the world’s oldest mountain range (Aravallis) and the youngest (Shivaliks). “Nature is deeply intertwined with our civilisation, culture, and progress. However, we have neglected our environmental responsibilities in the race for development. It is time for collective action before it’s too late,” he warned.

Singh emphasised the role of afforestation in sustainable water conservation. “Trees are essential for groundwater recharge. Without them, sustainable water management is impossible. Rapid urbanisation has made water conservation more critical than ever, and it is every individual’s duty to contribute,” he added.

MoU signed for Aravalli Conservation

As part of the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Haryana State Forest Department and the Sankala Foundation to collaborate on future conservation efforts in the Aravallis. Additionally, a coffee-table book on Gurugram’s water bodies was unveiled by Union minister Bhupender Yadav and minister Rao Narbir Singh.