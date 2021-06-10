At 27, lowest daily Covid case spike in Ggm since Feb 22

on Wednesday reported just 27 Covid-19 infections, the lowest spike since February 22, but suffered four deaths.

The total case count rose to 180403, and the death count was at 860.

According to the district’s health department data, active cases were at 581, of which only 48 were hospitalised while the rest were in home isolation.

Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said, “Covid-19 cases are reducing gradually in the district, but people still have to be careful and should avoid stepping out if not necessary.”

The city has been under lockdown since May.

‘Vaccine shortage’

There are 31 primary health centres and six dispensaries across the district and all of them allow for on-spot registration.

Kanika Sharma a resident of DLF Phase 1, said that there seemed to be a shortage of vaccines in the district. She said she had visited three government centres in the last three days. “The staff asked to come early morning on Monday but by the time I reached, they said that had run out of stock and that they had only 100 doses,” she said.

Samarth Singh of Emerald Estate in Sector 65 said that vaccine tokens got over within hours and they have to visit the centres again and again. “For working people, it is difficult to visit health centres again and again, and with the long queues, it’s even worse. It took three visits to get my first jab,” said Singh, an executive with an IT company.

A few even travelled to the city outskirts to get their vaccine. There, they said, the footfall at vaccination centres were low.

“My wife, mother and I went to Sohna on Wednesday to get the first jab,” said Sandeep Shukla of Sector 56. “That was after we could not get a token even after two days of trying.”

CMO Dr Yadav said, “We are regularly receiving vaccines (from the state). On Tuesday and Wednesday, we got 10,000 doses each that have been distributed. (With Centre planning to provide vaccines from June 21)... things will improve and there will be smooth drives by end of this month.”

According to the health department, 799,562 doses have been administered in the district till now, of which 17,198 doses were administered on Wednesday.