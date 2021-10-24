Authorities on the lookout for illegal firecrackers sale

Following instances of firecracker sales in the city, despite an environmental ban that allows only the use of green crackers, authorities have started raiding warehouses and other suspected spots, officials said on Sunday.

Last Thursday, the chief minister’s flying squad, along with a team of police officials from Sector 10, raided a firecracker warehouse in Gadoli village and found that besides green crackers, older versions were also being sold. The team seized 22 types of crackers that are not allowed to be sold in the National Capital Region.

“We are continuously checking firecrackers shops and warehouses to ensure that no illegal sale is being done in the district. Only green crackers are allowed, but people are selling off their old stock also. We are also trying to keep a tab if any resident is illegally selling crackers after purchasing from these licensed shops,” Harish Budhiraja, an inspector with the CM’s flying squad, said.

On September 30, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had issued an order prohibiting the sale and use of crackers in the National Capital Region based on an advisory issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In guidelines for NCR states, the CAQM, last month, said, “Ensure total ban on sale and use of all kinds of fire crackers, during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the ambient air quality falls under ‘poor’ or more than poor category.... Ensure that the crackers that do not fall under the category permitted by Supreme Court/NGT are not allowed to be sold and used; ensure, complete prohibition on manufacturing, sale and use of joined firecrackers; strictly regulate the use of green crackers...”

Meanwhile, the city reported ‘moderate’ air quality on Sunday with an air quality index of 138 according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. The prominent pollutants were particulate matter, both PM2.5 and PM10, and CO.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Sunday by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, on Monday, the air quality in the national capital territory will remain in ‘moderate’ category to ‘satisfactory’ category, owing to rainfall and strong winds, following which it is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday.