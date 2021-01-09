Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks
The wildlife department officials on Saturday said that test reports of wild bird carcasses retrieved from Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park to detect Avian Influenza (H5N8) will be declared in two weeks. Officials cited that due to a high volume of samples at the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar, the test results are getting delayed.
“Nothing concrete can be said about the avian influenza until the test results are declared. It will take nearly 15 days as informed by the lab. Until then we will continue to monitor the status as migratory birds are arriving at Sultanpur bird sanctuary,” said Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurugram on Saturday. According to him, the park has been closed for public since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity park, where carcasses of four crows and one egret were found on Friday morning, will continue to remain open. Samples of two birds have been sent for testing while other birds are buried. Amid a bird flu scare in the national Capital, Sanjay lake and three recreational parks were closed on Saturday. Officials in Gurugram said that the parks in the district will remain open as there is no fear of infection yet.
Subhash Yadav, metropolitan green planner in GMDA’s urban environment division, said, “Decision of closing major parks like Tau Devi Lal, and those in sectors 29 and 22 will be taken after test results are out or in case if we find more carcasses.”
Haryana has notified an outbreak of influenza strain H5N8, with Panchkula’s Ganauli and Kheri being declared as the epicentre. In Gurugram, to keep an eye on the situation, 28 teams have been formed by the animal husbandry department to check poultry farms and markets for sick or dead birds. Lab staff has also been trained to detect avian flu symptoms from other diseases. They are monitoring the status of chicken farms and migratory birds on wetlands, who are feared to be spreading the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 36,000 health care workers to be covered within three days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram air quality deteriorates due to slow winds, poor ventilation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI to remove three toll gates at Sirhaul, expedite underpass work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two booked for assaulting driver in Sector 38
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signs of avian influenza outbreak in Gurugram yet, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electricity department will hold public meeting every two months: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health department starts forming groups of health workers for Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmhouse owner arrested for conspiring with cops to extort money from businessman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops stop Nuh farmers from reaching Palwal for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox