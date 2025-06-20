Bars, eateries operate from revoked SCOs in Gurugram Sec 29, despite violations

Despite multiple occupation certificates (OCs) being revoked over the past two years, bars, restaurants, and retail outlets continue to operate openly from shop-cum-office (SCO) properties in Gurugram’s Sector-29—exposing lapses in enforcement by the excise department, fire safety authorities, and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The market in Gurugram Sector 29 on June 18. (HT Photo)

Documents accessed by HT show that OCs for SCO Nos. 27, 28, and 53 were cancelled between 2021 and 2025 for a range of violations, including unauthorised basement use, illegal fourth-floor construction, and zoning infractions. In a January 18, 2022 order against SCO No. 28, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) even directed disconnection of water and sewer lines and initiated proceedings to reclaim the premises.

Yet, at least five bars continue to operate from these properties—some even from basements, which HSVP norms allow solely for storage. A major fast-food chain and other restaurants have also set up shop in spaces designated strictly for hotel use.

“The building codes clearly specify that basements in HSVP markets are to be used for storage only. Running bars or spas in these spaces is not just a violation—it’s a safety risk,” said a senior HSVP official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

What’s raising eyebrows is that several of these establishments continue to hold valid liquor licences and pollution clearances. “How is the excise department issuing fresh liquor permits when the very building’s occupancy certificate has been revoked? Why is the Pollution Control Board giving operating consent for such places?” asked Rajeev Yadav, Supreme Court advocate and president of NGO Adhikaar – The Rights Path, who has filed multiple complaints to both state and central bodies.

Adding to the chaos, the back lanes of the market are blocked, hawkers have overtaken the main parking area, and an animal-themed safari cart inexplicably roaming through the market, what was once envisioned as a premium leisure zone now teeters on the edge of chaos.

Environmental violations are also rampant. Green belts around Leisure Valley Park—a designated buffer and public space—have been encroached upon with illegal concrete structures and boundary walls. Earlier inspections by district nodal officer RS Batth had flagged these, but no demolitions or follow-up actions have occurred, activists said.

“It’s become a concrete carnival,” said Roma J Vinayak, an environmental activist. “The unchecked commercial creep into green areas has gutted Gurugram’s urban cooling systems. And for what? Basement bars?”

Activist Vaishali Rana said, “Sector-29 was once a model of planned urban space. Today, it’s a chaotic maze of unauthorised constructions and blatant misuse of land. The silence of regulatory is choking Gurugram’s ecological lungs.”

Urban planners warn that the issue is no longer confined to Sector-29. The trend of converting office basements into nightlife hubs is spreading—especially along Golf Course Extension Road. One such property, run by a former international cricketer, operates a high-end pub in an SCO marked for office use. “This open defiance of zoning norms by celebrity ventures sets a dangerous precedent,” said Yadav.

The matter has now reached the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), prompting activists to demand action beyond toothless show-cause notices.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said, “We will initiate inspections and take appropriate action against any violations.”

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said the department would launch a detailed fire safety survey. “Our mandate includes ensuring equipment is in place, but we’ll also examine unauthorised activity.”

Vaishali Singh, HSVP administrator, acknowledged the issue. “The matter is under our notice. We have directed the estate officer concerned to check the premises. If violations are found, strict action will follow.”