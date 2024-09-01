Bhondsi jail superintendent resigns, joins BJP

Bhondsi jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan resigned from the jail department after a more than 22-year service and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Suneel Sangwan.

There is speculation that Sangwan may contest the upcoming elections from Charkhi Dadri. “I have worked with honesty and dedication as Jail SP, and I am committed to bringing the same zeal to politics if given the BJP ticket for the Dadri seat,” Suneel said

In a letter addressed to the additional chief secretary of the home department, dated August 31, Sangwan requested voluntary retirement (VRS), signalling his intention to transition into politics.

Sangwan’s father, Satpal Sangwan, was the former MLA from Dadri and former cooperation minister, who joined the BJP before the last Lok Sabha elections.

With a distinguished career in the jail department, Sangwan’s resignation has created a buzz in political circles, particularly in Charkhi Dadri, where his potential candidacy is being closely watched. His entry into politics could significantly impact the upcoming elections, especially with his strong connections and the political legacy of his father.

Suneel, who gained recognition while serving as the Rohtak jail superintendent during the high-profile sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was praised for his effective handling of the situation, earning accolades from the government. He was later transferred to Gurugram, where he continued his role until his recent resignation, sparking interest in his next move.

His father hails from Chandeni village in Charkhi Dadri district and has a storied career in both public service and politics. After beginning his career as a science teacher and then advancing to the rank of SDO in the telecom department, Satpal transitioned to politics, resigning from his government position to contest his first election from Dadri on a Haryana Vikas Party ticket. A close ally of then-chief minister Bansi Lal, Satpal was known for his strong leadership, earning the nickname “Bulldozer” from Bansi Lal.

Satpal served two terms as MLA and was appointed as a cabinet minister in the Congress government under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after winning the 2009 election on a Haryana Janhit Congress ticket. His political journey has seen alliances with prominent figures like Bansi Lal and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and more recently, he aligned with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar when he joined the BJP in Sonipat. Although he lost the 2014 election on a Congress ticket and was denied a party ticket in 2019, he briefly joined the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party.

Speculation around the 2024 assembly elections suggested that Khattar had promised Satpal a BJP ticket from Dadri. However, due to age considerations, the party was reportedly inclined to have Suneel the seat instead. This decision gained traction as Suneel resigned from his government post, expressing his intention to continue his family’s legacy of public service through politics.

The Sangwan family has a long-standing history of service, both in politics and the military. Suneel’s father, Satpal, served in the Haryana legislative assembly from Charkhi Dadri. Suneel’s two children are both officers in the Indian Army.

As the political landscape in Charkhi Dadri evolves, Suneel’s entry into the electoral fray could be a significant development, particularly with other notable contenders like Babita Phogat, the “Dangal girl” rumoured to be in the running for the BJP ticket from the same constituency.

Arun Yadav, the state social media head of the BJP, said the party’s evolving approach to candidate selection for the upcoming elections will be on merit and the potential to drive meaningful change in the state. “This time, the criteria will be different,” Yadav said. “We are not limiting our candidate selection to those with a legacy or a political background. Instead, we are looking for individuals from diverse fields who have the vision and the work ethic to bring about substantial improvements in the state. The BJP is committed to choosing deserving candidates who can genuinely contribute to the state’s development and resonate with the aspirations of the people.”

Yadav’s statement underscores the BJP’s intent to broaden its appeal by including candidates who have demonstrated leadership and impact in various sectors, whether in public service, business, social work, or other fields. By prioritising merit and fresh perspectives, the party aims to present a slate of candidates who are not only rooted in the party’s values but also equipped with innovative ideas and a strong commitment to progress. This approach, according to Yadav, reflects the BJP’s strategy to infuse new energy into the state’s political landscape and ensure that those who represent the people are truly capable of driving forward the state’s development agenda.