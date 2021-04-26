Bhondsi nature park to be turned into Covid care centre

With an aim to boost the health infrastructure amid the coronavirus crisis, a Covid-19 care centre is likely to be built at Bhondsi Nature Park, according to the officials on Monday.

Chinar Chahal, sub-divisional magistrate, Sohna, said, “Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, we are trying to find places where new health infrastructure could be built. A team had visited the Bhondsi Nature Park last week as it has a lot of space available. A temporary structure would be set up there. The district administration and the health department are likely to set up a Covid-19 care centre there, after estimating the total cost.”

The Haryana Forest Development Corporation officials, meanwhile, said that it will be a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds. “We and the forest department are trying to find places that could be used for treating Covid-positive patients. The existing infrastructure at the eco-tourism destination, Bhondsi Nature Park, suits the requirements to an extent, so a temporary structure with around 50 oxygen beds could be built there,” said a senior official from the forest development corporation, requesting anonymity.

The official added that the forest rest houses in other blocks of Gurugram, if required, could also be converted into Covid-19 care centres on further instructions by the district administration. Gurugram has been witnessing a continuous spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few days, with the district reporting over 3,000 cases on a daily basis for the past five days.

On Monday, Gurugram reported 3,555 fresh Covid-19 cases, and seven deaths. At present, Gurugram has over 27,000 active cases, with a doubling rate of 28.82 days, said the officials.