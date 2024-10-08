Bike on wrong side of GCR rams cab, 2 critically injured

A man, 25, and a woman, 23, were grievously injured after the motorcycle they were on crashed head on into a cab while going the wrong way on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram in the early hours of Sunday, bringing back into focus the problem of wrong-side driving that has often turned fatal in the city. The crashed bike at the site of the incident. (HT Photo)

It was at the same spot on September 15 that Delhi resident Akshat Garg was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven by a man on the wrong side of the Golf Course Road.

According to police, the duo on the motorcycle had left Cyber Hub around 2am when the motorcycle took a U-turn at Shankar Chowk and entered the wrong lane of Golf Course Road.

Eyewitnesses said roughly 400m later, the bike collided with a Swift Dzire, flinging the man and the woman – the latter was riding pillion --- in air.

“Both of them had sustained multiple fractures and severe head injuries. Neither was wearing helmets,” a police officer said, asking not to be named. “Private guards at the spot had alerted the police control and arranged ambulances to rush them to a nearby hospital. The cab driver was not at fault as he was driving in the right direction,” the officer added.

Police are not aware if the rider was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

According to the officer, the two were on their way to Saket where the woman lived. Police said the duo is originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s father, speaking to HT, said she had shifted to Delhi around eight months back and is studying.

“She had taken admission in a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar and lived in a flat in Saket with another friend,” her father said, adding that he didn’t know who she was travelling with.

“Her condition is serious as her skull and shoulders have been fractured. Doctors have said it might take her upto six months to recover from the injuries,” he said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Noida where his condition was stated to be serious. HT could not reach out to the man’s family.

On the basis of a complaint from the woman’s father, an FIR against the man was registered under sections 166 (compensation claims for injuries, disabilities, etc) of Motor Vehicle Act, 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-2 police station on Sunday night.

A senior traffic police officer said that despite speed breakers and multiple signages at the spot, over speeding and wrong side driving takes place. “The spot is a sharp right turn which makes the drivers unable to see the traffic ahead,” he said, adding that traffic police are deployed only till 8pm after which patrolling teams from the nearby police stations are responsible for enforcing traffic rules.