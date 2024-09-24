Bike rider killed in fatal crash as car driver opens door without warning on Gurugram road

A 43-year-old motorcycle rider was killed and another man was injured in a fatal crash with an open car door on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, police said on Monday. The motorcycle was going past a car that had halted on the road when the driver opened the driver-side door without warning, leaving the motorcycle rider no time to swerve or slow down, police added. The incident took place in the underpass near Genpact Chowk between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday when the two were returning home. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Devkant Sharma. The injured man was identified as Ganesh Kumar Jha, 42. Jha was riding the motorcycle while Sharma, the deceased, was riding pillion. Both worked at a management firm in Sector 56. The incident took place in the underpass near Genpact Chowk between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday when the two were returning home. Jha lived in Old Gurugram and was going to drop Sharma, who lived in Delhi, to Sikanderpur Metro station.

When they entered the underpass, they saw a car ahead of him that had halted near the exit. As they were going past the car, the driver suddenly opened the door. “Jha could not slow down his motorcycle as he was too close to the car and crashed into the open door. Jha and Sharma were flung away. Although they were both wearing helmets, they sustained severe injuries in the head and elsewhere,” said an investigator.

While the car immediately sped away, passersby quickly pulled Jha and Sharma away from the fast lane and arranged an ambulance for Sharma, who was severely bleeding. Sharma was rushed to a hospital in Sector 43 where he succumbed to his injuries at 10.45pm in the emergency ward.

Jha remained unconsciousness on the road for several minutes as passersby attended to him. When he regained consciousness, he then went to the same hospital for treatment on his damaged motorcycle, said police.

“The hospital informed us about the accident and death at 1am on Sunday,” said inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer of the Sushant Lok police station.

“Jha gave us the car registration number, which we found was registered at the Badshahpur SDM office. We will soon gather the owner’s information from authorities and nab the suspect. We were also scanning CCTV cameras to identify the car model,” Kumar added.

Based on Jha’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the car driver at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday evening under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said that Jha worked in the HR department of the management firm while Sharma was an accountant there.