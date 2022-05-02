BJP MLA in Haryana takes oath to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra'. Watch here
- The event reportedly took place on Sunday and purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media.
A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, has taken an oath along with some others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and "make or take sacrifice for it" in Haryana's Ambala.
The event reportedly took place on Sunday and purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. Among those present at the event included Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke who was also seen taking oath along with others.
Chavhanke also tweeted a clipping on his Twitter handle in which he and others could be jointly heard saying, “We pledge and give commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra.”
"If needed, we will make or take sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal."
After the pledge, the BJP MLA along with others present were seen raising hands on a slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra.
According to reports, the oath was administered at a seminar organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan on the topic of ‘Uniform Civil Code’ at Aggarwal Bhawan in Ambala city.
When news agency PTI contacted Goel on Monday, he said the oath was taken as a member of the Hindu community and not as a BJP MLA. "I am proud to be a Hindu," he said.
At the event, Goel also took part in a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Delhi: Son killed in hit-and-run, ex-soldier on hunt for missing car, and justice
A 52-year-old retired army man has been running from pillar to post to find the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed his son, a security manager at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in an accident in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri a month ago.
-
Pune’s Wild West: Hyenas, leopards and wolves share space with humans
Back in 2019, a study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society found that striped hyenas occupied 75% of the semi-arid landscape followed by Indian grey wolves (64%) and leopards (57%) in western Maharashtra. Hyenas feed on dead poultry and are often found feeding on carcasses dumped outside villages. Besides poultry, they also feed on dead dogs and dead cattle. The hyena species found in India clean up the ecosystem and are harmless to human beings.
-
One killed, four injured as slab collapses at construction site in Wanowrie
One person was killed and four people were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed onto labourers in Wanowrie on Monday afternoon. Of the five people, three have sustained severe injuries, according to fire brigade officials. The under-construction building is located near Alankar hall in Wanowrie. The deceased man was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 40, Ram Naresh Patel. The incident was recorded at Wanowrie police station.
-
Company director siphons off ₹28.3 lakh from employee provident fund, booked
The director of a security company in Bhosari was booked for cheating his employees of ₹28.3 lakh by siphoning funds from provident fund payments. The siphoning of funds allegedly started in April 2016 until it came to notice in June 2021. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station. Police sub-inspector S Kendre of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
-
Prayagraj killings: SIT to look into earlier multiple murders too
The special investigation team set up to work out the recent murders of five members of a same family in Khevrajpur village in Tharwai will now study the modus operandi of assailants in earlier similar incidents reported over the years in the district. The same SIT headed by SP crime will now investigate the multiple murders at Tharwai too. Sexual assault with women was also confirmed in some cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics