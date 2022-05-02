BJP MLA in Haryana takes oath to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra'. Watch here

A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, has taken an oath along with some others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and "make or take sacrifice for it" in Haryana's Ambala.

The event reportedly took place on Sunday and purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. Among those present at the event included Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke who was also seen taking oath along with others.

Chavhanke also tweeted a clipping on his Twitter handle in which he and others could be jointly heard saying, “We pledge and give commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra.”

"If needed, we will make or take sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal."

After the pledge, the BJP MLA along with others present were seen raising hands on a slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra.

According to reports, the oath was administered at a seminar organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan on the topic of ‘Uniform Civil Code’ at Aggarwal Bhawan in Ambala city.

When news agency PTI contacted Goel on Monday, he said the oath was taken as a member of the Hindu community and not as a BJP MLA. "I am proud to be a Hindu," he said.

At the event, Goel also took part in a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code.

