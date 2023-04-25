3 cops hurt after water tanker rams BJP state president’s convoy in Gurugram

A water tanker collided with the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president OP Dhankar in Gurugram’s Sector 10A, injuring three police officers and damaging a police control room van. However, according to police officers familiar with the matter, the injured are reported to be stable, and a case has been filed against the tanker driver, who fled the spot. Officers said the water tanker has been impounded, and the driver has been identified. (Representational Image)

According to officers, Dhankar was returning from Delhi to Gurugram when the incident occurred at 9.45pm near Himgiri Chowk. Three vehicles were in the convoy, and Dhankar’s car narrowly escaped, said officers associated with the case.

Dhankar said the water tanker lost balance and rammed into the PCR van near the Basai flyover. “I was in the car following the pilot vehicle. The driver and the PCR van in-charge were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital. We informed the police control room about the accident, and we are all safe,” he said.

According to Bhupender Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (west), they received a call at 10pm and dispatched a police team from Rajendra Park police station to the scene. “The water tanker collided with the PCR van and then overturned. The driver fled the scene within minutes, and the injured were taken to a hospital. They were only slightly hurt,” he said.

Pradeep Singh, a Sonipat resident and exemptee head constable (EHC) with Gurugram police, who was in the PCR van, said they were returning from Delhi when a blue tractor trolley driving on the wrong side rammed into the van. “It happened all at once, the driver lost control of his speed, and there was a head-on collision. I was in the PCR with two of my colleagues, ESI Shyamphool and Hawa Singh, and we all suffered injuries,” he said.

Officers said the airbag near the driver’s seat in the PCR van deployed, but the impact of the collision was so powerful that the driver, co-driver and another person were injured.

According to Sangwan, Dhankar was dispatched with another escort, and the route was cleared to ensure decongestion. Officers said the water tanker has been impounded, and the driver has been identified.

According to police, a case was filed against the driver on Tuesday morning at Sector 10 A Police Station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing harm by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

