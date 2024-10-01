BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh gains momentum after Amit Shah endorsement in Badshahpur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Narbir Singh’s campaign for the Badshahpur assembly seat has gained significant momentum following a high-profile endorsement from Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah, Badshahpur candidate Rao Narbir Singh during Jan Ashirwad Rally in Sector 95 on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Monday, addressing a rally in Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh emphasised the BJP’s commitment to Haryana’s development, contrasting it with the previous Congress regime.

Singh pointed out that during Congress’ 10-year rule, Haryana only received ₹41,000 crore for development projects, whereas the BJP government has allocated ₹2.92 lakh crore over its tenure.

“The upcoming projects in Gurugram and Badshahpur, including a 700-bed hospital, a world-class 100-acre intake hub, and an international-level jungle safari in the Aravalli hills, are very close to my heart and will mark a name across the globe,” Singh added.

During a rally on Sunday, Shah urged voters to elect Singh, a former cabinet minister in Haryana, with a “massive victory,” stating that the BJP government will ensure Singh’s rise as a significant leader if he wins the seat.

Previously, addressing a large crowd at the Jan Ashirwad rally, Shah also announced major development plans for the region, including the transformation of Badshahpur into an industrial township similar to Kharkhoda, which has seen rapid industrial growth.

The proposed developments aim to bring substantial economic progress to the area, a message that resonated with many voters, the Union minister said. “Elect Rao Narbir Singh with a massive victory, and it will be our government’s job to make him a big leader,” he added.

Followed by Shah’s endorsement, Rao Narbir Singh reiterated his commitment to transforming Badshahpur and Gurugram.

Singh recounted the various development projects completed during his previous tenure from 2014 to 2019, including road expansion, water supply improvements, and infrastructure upgrades. “The work we started five years ago has already changed the face of Badshahpur, and with your support, I will ensure progress continues,” Singh said.

Singh’s campaign is heavily focused on addressing local issues, including traffic congestion, water scarcity, and healthcare services.

Among his proposals are plans for an elevated road in Gurugram and new healthcare centres, including an advanced facility at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

In his recent campaigns, the former Haryana cabinet minister has also promised the creation of 500,000 jobs in the next five years under a BJP government.