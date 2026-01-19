Body of man missing for a week found in Faridabad lake

The body of a 25-year-old man missing for over a week was recovered from an artificial lake near Faridabad’s Green Field Colony late Saturday evening, officers said. Divers retrieved the remains after commuters alerted police. Victim, 25, was last seen leaving work; probe under BNS and BNSS continues. (HT)

Commuters on Gurukul Road alerted the Suraj Kund police station after the body became partially visible inside the water body and a foul smell was noticed, officers privy to the matter said. The body was retrieved with the help of divers called to the spot, according to police.

A senior officer at Suraj Kund police station, requesting anonymity, said the deceased was identified via documents, including an Aadhar ID found in his shirt. Police identified him as Ravi Kumar of Mahetru Dera’s Shiv Durga Vihar, Faridabad. Preliminary investigations revealed he had been missing since January 9, and his family filed a missing persons’ report at the nearby Dayal Bagh police post on January 10.

Investigators reported Kumar last left his employment at a private company around 8pm on Friday. An FIR was registered on January 11 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after his motorcycle was found abandoned on Gurukul Road, the senior official said.

Police matched his records nine days after recovery. The body was sent to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for post-mortem under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which pertains to probing unnatural deaths. “Further action will be decided based on autopsy findings,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

“All angles are being investigated to ascertain the cause of death. No foul play has been suspected so far,” an officer said. Investigators said the body showed no visible injuries. After Sunday’s autopsy, it was handed to the family for last rites.