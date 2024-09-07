Builder, wife grabbed flats in Gurugram affordable housing project: Police

Five senior executives of a real estate firm including the owner and his wife were booked for allegedly appropriating apartments in an upcoming affordable housing project in Gurugram using false documents, police said on Saturday. The matter came to light when Baadal Jayraj, a resident of Ayanagar in south Delhi, applied for an apartment in the project on September 14 last year. (Representational image)

The project having seven towers being developed by the real estate firm is spread on 4.25 acres in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway and is meant for lower and middle-income group with estimated completion time in January 2028.

The matter came to light when Baadal Jayraj, a resident of Ayanagar in south Delhi, applied for an apartment in the project on September 14 last year but his property was allotted to the developer’s wife following which he approached the Gurugram police and submitted a complaint.

The developer’s wife already owns at least eight properties worth ₹73 crore in DLF Phases 2 and 4, Sector 28 on MG Road in Gurugram, and in Palwal, while the project for which Jayraj applied and for which the department of town and country planning granted a licence on February 14, 2023, is meant for lower and the middle-income group with gross household income between ₹3 lakh and ₹18 lakh, a senior police officer said quoting Jayraj’s allegations.

“Besides, other apartments in the project were also allotted to people close to the developer and his wife on the basis of false documents,” the officer said, quoting the allegations of the complainant.

Police said that Jayraj submitted a complaint on August 14 based on which a first information report was registered at the Sector 10 police station on September 4 against the four directors of the firm and its owner’s father-in-law, the firm’s authorised signatory, under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the complainant had alleged that the real estate firm’s owner’s wife had submitted a fake affidavit about not owning any property in Huda colony in Haryana, Chandigarh or Delhi and didn’t disclose her relation with the firm owner and the documents were cleared by the developer and his father-in-law for allocation of property.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 10 police station, said they were investigating the case. “We will take necessary action on the basis of documents. If the magnitude of the cheating goes above ₹50 lakh then the case will be transferred to the economic offences wing,” he said.