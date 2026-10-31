Building a life in Gurugram’s diverse, evolving landscape
Abhishek Trehan admires the vision behind integrated urban developments and believes creativity and long-term planning are fundamental to building successful communities
When Abhishek Trehan joined his family business in 2005, Gurugram was beginning to emerge as an alternative to Delhi for those seeking a different urban experience. Having grown up amid the established neighbourhoods and affluent lifestyle of south Delhi, he saw in the developing city the freedom to create, the space to grow and the opportunity to build something new.
More than two decades later, the 43-year-old entrepreneur believes Gurugram has carved out an identity of its own. Its modern infrastructure, shopping malls, thriving food scene and expanding leisure options have transformed it into much more than an extension of the national capital.
“I love the infrastructure that Gurugram has developed over the years. The variety of cuisines, restaurants, malls and lifestyle destinations gives the city its own character. You don’t have to go to Delhi for anything anymore. There is so much happening here,” he says.
Born in Delhi, Trehan attended Air Force Bal Bharati School before moving to Patiala for college. He subsequently pursued an MBA in Paris, an experience that exposed him to different cultures and perspectives, before returning to India to join the family business in 2005.
His family’s association with Gurugram dates back to the early 1990s, when it invested in land in a region that would later undergo a dramatic urban transformation. Trehan admires the vision behind integrated urban developments and believes creativity and long-term planning are fundamental to building successful communities.
For him, real estate is not simply about constructing buildings but designing spaces that enhance people’s lives. His interest in design extends beyond his profession. An avid photographer who also enjoys singing and playing tennis, Trehan is drawn to creative pursuits. He has even designed a villa in Mayfield Garden, bringing his personal aesthetic sensibilities to a residential project.
“I have always been interested in creativity and design. I wanted to design something that reflected my own ideas, and the villa was an opportunity to do that. In this business, you have to cross several hurdles. The question is how well you manage them and keep moving forward,” he says.
One of Gurugram’s greatest strengths, Trehan believes, is the cosmopolitan character shaped by its corporate culture and diverse population. Professionals from across the country have settled here, bringing different tastes, aspirations and expectations that have helped shape the city’s dining, recreational and social landscape.
Yet, he is conscious that the appeal of modern residential developments cannot compensate for shortcomings in the wider urban environment. Roads, sewerage networks and other essential civic services must function efficiently across the city, rather than remain confined to individual residential enclaves.
Trehan would also like Gurugram to expand its sports and wellness infrastructure, offering facilities and experiences that rival or surpass those in Delhi. With fitness increasingly becoming part of urban lifestyles, he believes accessible recreational spaces are essential to encouraging healthier routines and bringing communities together.
While he values Gurugram’s energy, cosmopolitan outlook and growing range of amenities, Trehan believes the city’s next phase of development should place greater emphasis on quality of life. The growth of residential and commercial spaces, he says, must be matched by dependable civic infrastructure and greater investment in shared recreational facilities.
“Gurugram has a lot going for it. I like the way it has developed and the lifestyle it offers. We need to keep improving the basic infrastructure while creating more spaces for fitness, wellness and community interaction. That is what will make the city better in the long run,” he says.
For Trehan, Gurugram’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to combine the ambition of a modern business hub with the conveniences of urban living. But its success in the years ahead, he believes, will depend as much on the communities it nurtures as on the buildings it constructs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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