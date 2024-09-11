Bulk SMS campaign costs to be added to Hry polls nominees’ expenses

The district administration has announced that the costs incurred from bulk SMS campaigns sent by candidates during the Haryana assembly election campaign will be added to their official election expenditure. These bulk messages can include audio, video, or text formats, said officials. Election authorities further said that no bulk SMS of a political nature will be permitted 48 hours prior to the end of voting (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials, a Media Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been set up in the district to monitor print, electronic, and social media throughout the election process to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Candidates who wish to use bulk SMS services for their campaigns must first obtain certified approval from the MCMC. The certification process requires candidates to approach the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) at the Mini Secretariat, they added.

“The cost of any bulk SMS sent by candidates will be added to their campaign expenditure, as it’s essential to maintain transparency in spending. Candidates must obtain prior approval from the MCMC to use this service,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, district election officer and deputy commissioner of Gurugram.

Election authorities further said that no bulk SMS of a political nature will be permitted 48 hours prior to the end of voting. Mobile service providers have been instructed to report any bulk SMS activity to the MCMC for review during the campaign period.

The district administration is on high alert to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. “The MCMC will strictly monitor any objectionable content sent via SMS, especially messages that contain personal attacks or derogatory comments about caste or religion,” Yadav said. Strict legal action will be taken against offenders to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections, he added.

Yadav said that coloured passes will be issued for star campaigners, party office barriers, and campaign vehicles during the upcoming assembly elections.

DC Yadav explained that different coloured passes will be provided from September 16 to ensure easy identification of vehicles involved in political campaigns. A red pass will be issued for star campaigners and party office barriers, a green pass for campaign material vehicles, and a yellow pass for campaign vehicles. These passes will be issued by the office of the election officer, and all concerned authorities have been directed to follow the guidelines set by the Election Commission.