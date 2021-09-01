Burglary in Suncity residence, locked house targeted again

A residence in Suncity of Sector 53 was burgled of ₹5 lakh and jewellery worth ₹30 lakh over the weekend while the residents were away in Jaipur, the police said.

The incident was reported on Sunday night, when the residents could not open the door of the first-floor apartment and a quick response team (QRT) of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) found the door broken, after climbing in through the balcony.

The residents said that the burglars also took the videotapes of the CCTV cameras. However, the police were able to get footage from a nearby residence, in which a burglar can be seen climbing into the apartment through the balcony. A case was registered at the Sector 53 police station against four persons suspected to be involved in the crime.

The burglary victim, Anita Aryani, who had gone to Jaipur on Friday with her husband, said that they have been living for almost 14 years in E block of Suncity and due to rising crimes, they had installed night vision cameras at their house. “On Sunday night, when we retuned to our house, the doors were locked from inside. We got alarmed and called the QRT from RWA. A person climbed the balcony and found that one of the doors was broken. Inside, the main bedroom, which had a heavy lock, was ransacked,” she said.

The Suncity RWA, meanwhile, said that several robberies have taken place in the colony in the past six months, with locked houses targeted in most cases.

Aryani said that the robbers took ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery worth ₹25 lakh, expensive watches and 1.5kg of silver. “They did not touch watches of local brands. They took the DVR of the CCTV cameras and also the set up box,” she said.

VMK Singh, an RWA member, said that people are afraid to leave their houses unattended. “A resident who was walking his dog in the evening also saw this robber. We want the police to take action curb these robberies,” said Singh.

He said that around 30 similar robberies have taken place in the colony over the past two years.

The police said that they are investigating the burglary. “We are checking feeds from CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police presence has been increased,” said Sanjeev Balhara, an assistant commissioner of police.