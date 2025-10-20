Cab driver beaten to death in Gurugram after fight over liquor payment

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his cab driver friend in Udyog Vihar Phase-IV on Saturday, police said.

The suspect, identified as Titu, along with his brother-in-law and two other accomplices, allegedly beat the 30-year-old to death in the early hours of Saturday, cops said.

Titu, a factory worker from UP’s Sultanpur, was friends with the cab driver, identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Khagaria in Bihar.

An official at Udyog Vihar police station said: “Kumar and Titu were drinking together around 11.30pm. However, an argument over payment for the drinks broke out between them.”

During the preliminary investigation, it surfaced that Titu kept pressing Kumar over some due payment. “When Titu didn’t stop, Kumar pushed him and asked him to leave. The two parted their ways following the altercation; however, Titu brought his brother-in-law and two other accomplices to Kumar’s home around 2.30am,” the official added, quoting from the complaint received from Kumar’s sworn sister, Urmila.

According to investigators, once Kumar came out of his rented accommodation, Titu and his accomplices, carrying sticks, attacked him. “Kumar was taken to a nearby plot where he was brutally beaten. The suspects, who were intoxicated, left him bleeding on the ground,” the senior official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“An FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the four accused. The suspects on the run would soon be apprehended.”