    Cab driver beaten to death in Gurugram after fight over liquor payment

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:58 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    The 30-year-old cab driver from Bihar was declared dead at a nearby hospital; police registered a murder FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File Photo)
    The 30-year-old cab driver from Bihar was declared dead at a nearby hospital; police registered a murder FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File Photo)

    Police said the accused, Titu from Sultanpur, returned with three others at 2.30am and beat Vikas Kumar to death after a dispute over drinks in Udyog Vihar.

    A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his cab driver friend in Udyog Vihar Phase-IV on Saturday, police said.

    The suspect, identified as Titu, along with his brother-in-law and two other accomplices, allegedly beat the 30-year-old to death in the early hours of Saturday, cops said.

    Titu, a factory worker from UP’s Sultanpur, was friends with the cab driver, identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Khagaria in Bihar.

    An official at Udyog Vihar police station said: “Kumar and Titu were drinking together around 11.30pm. However, an argument over payment for the drinks broke out between them.”

    During the preliminary investigation, it surfaced that Titu kept pressing Kumar over some due payment. “When Titu didn’t stop, Kumar pushed him and asked him to leave. The two parted their ways following the altercation; however, Titu brought his brother-in-law and two other accomplices to Kumar’s home around 2.30am,” the official added, quoting from the complaint received from Kumar’s sworn sister, Urmila.

    According to investigators, once Kumar came out of his rented accommodation, Titu and his accomplices, carrying sticks, attacked him. “Kumar was taken to a nearby plot where he was brutally beaten. The suspects, who were intoxicated, left him bleeding on the ground,” the senior official added.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    “An FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the four accused. The suspects on the run would soon be apprehended.”

    © 2025 HindustanTimes