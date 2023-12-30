Cab stops, pedestrian stretch at Sec 29 part of NYE curbs in Ggm

Gurugram Police will deploy 3,000 policemen across the city and designate multiple parking spots for vehicles visiting Cyber Hub, MG Road and Sector 29 from 9pm to 2am on Sunday, which will mark the New Year’s Eve, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. HT Image

Vehicular movement will be prohibited on internal roads at Sector 29 that connect to the markets and hotels and will be converted to pedestrian streets. Vehicles will be parked at four designated spots around the market areas and visitors will have to walk down to the party venues, they added.

Officials said they have designated spots for cabs and parking areas for guests in areas such as Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Sector 65 and MG Road, which will record a heavy footfall. These areas are dotted with the maximum number of nightclubs, pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels.

As many as 10 police teams are already on the toes to crack down on those driving under the influence of alcohol, they added.

Mayank Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (East), said that they have planned strategic police deployment based on vehicular movements. “To ensure smooth traffic movement, parking areas in Sector 29 such as Huda Land, Kingdom of Dreams, Leisure Valley Park and three more areas will be designated for guests,” he said.

He added that a meeting was held with cab aggregators, who have asked to park their vehicles near these places, so that people do not have to wait. There will be one designated spot for boarding the cabs. “Due to heavy footfall, people get confused that results in delay of cab arrival. The idea is to reduce waiting time. We will also display signages for the convenience of guests,” he said.

Police had earlier planned to make MG Road vehicular-free like earlier years, but it causes inconvenience to guests and residents living in societies. So, the plan was cancelled, they added.

Security arrangements

Police have set up 70 special checkpoints with 32 in the east zone, 30 in west zone, two in south zone and six in the Manesar zone.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said tight security arrangements at various identified places, including event venues, have been made.

“More than 500 parities are expected to be held on the New Year’s Eve across the city. We have formed teams who will be deployed at all the major spots and police personnel in plainclothes will keep vigil. During this period, duties of traffic personnel have also been planned to keep traffic movement smooth,” he said.

Police said that MG Road, Cyber Hub and Sector 29 market have been identified as key sensitive points, which are expected to be host the maximum number of party goers, and majority of policemen will be stationed here to keep things under control. Besides, police’s counter assault unit, Police Riders, Police PCR, cranes, fire brigade and ambulance teams will also be deployed with safety equipment, they added.