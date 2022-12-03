Cartridges kept hidden in plastic bag found in Sector 46

Gurugram police on Friday recovered 19 cartridges that were hidden inside a plastic bag full of clothes from an empty plot adjacent to a hostel located in Sector 46.

Police said that the matter came to light around 10.30am when the hostel caretaker was on his way to have tea at a nearby stall, but stopped after spotting a suspicious plastic bag lying along a boundary wall.

According to police, the caretaker opened the bag and was shocked to see cartridges hidden beneath clothes.

Investigators said that the caretaker, identified as Sunny Khanna, alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and seized the bag. They added that the cartridges were of .12 bore.

Khanna alleged that some miscreants possibly dumped the bag at the spot the previous night. “We have tea near the spot on a daily basis and the bag was not there till Thursday night. I got hold of a police officer’s number and rang him but he asked me to bring the bag to the police station. I didn’t take the risk and instead dialled 112 and alerted the control room,” he said.

On Khanna’s complaint, an FIR under the Arms Act was registered at Sector 50 police station on Friday evening, said police.

A senior police official said that someone probably dumped the cartridges after thinking that they were unusable. “There were firing pin marks on two cartridges with splinters intact inside. It seems they misfired and the suspect dumped the entire batch of cartridges. They were surely procured illegally, else none would have dumped them like this,” he said.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station, said they are scanning nearby CCTV camera footage to zero in on the suspects.