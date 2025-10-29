Cashier steals bank’s CCTV footage to cover up theft of ₹15L in Pataudi

A 27-year old man was arrested after he broke into a bank in Pataudi where he was employed to steal the CCTV footage that showed him siphoning off ₹14.82 lakh from vault over a few weeks, said police officers on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Aman Kumar from Rewari, who was posted as a cashier in May this year at a cooperative bank’s Rathiwas branch in Pataudi, from where he was arrested on Monday by the crime branch officials.

Police said that on Monday morning, the bank officials found that the lock on the main entrance was broken following which the police control was immediately alerted. After an audit, ₹14.82 lakh kept inside the vault was found stolen.

Police officials privy to the investigation, said that though the main lock at the entrance was broken, there was no sign of damages on the vault from which cash was found missing.

A police officer, asking not to be named, said, “He was secretly siphoning off cash from the vault over a period of last few weeks. On Friday, he had siphoned off about ₹6 lakh. However, suspecting that he may get exposed, Kumar reached the branch on Saturday midnight with an associate. Both entered inside after breaking the main door lock and fled with the CCTV camera’s digital video recorder (DVR).”

Investigators said that they initially suspected that a duplicate key was used to open the locker. “Since the DVR, which had the footage of all the CCTV cameras of the branch, was also taken away, suspicion was that an insider was involved,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the keys of the locker were only with the bank manager and the cashier.

“There are a few private CCTV cameras of locals installed outside the bank whose footage were scanned in which two suspects including Kumar were spotted breaking inside,” he said.

Turan said after questioning, it came to light that Kumar was involved in stealing and feared getting caught due to which he planned to steal the DVR.

“He has been taken on police remand for interrogation after production before a court on Tuesday. ₹6 lakh was recovered from his residence on Tuesday and attempts were on to recover the remaining money and the DVR and arrest the other suspect,” he added. On the bank manager’s complaint, a theft case was registered at Bilaspur police station on Monday.