CBI seeks documents, details of Chintels Paradiso collapse from administration

Almost a year after six flats partially collapsed at the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram, killing two persons, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a probe into the incident and sought relevant documents from the Gurugram district administration.

The development comes after the central probe agency registered a case against Chintels, the developer of the project, on January 17 in Chandigarh. On January 25, it wrote to the district administration to share details regarding the proceedings of the district committee formed to investigate the collapse that took place on February 10, 2022; details of complaints lodged by residents; and test reports submitted by the IIT-Delhi and other institutions.

Following this incident, the state government had formed a committee of the district administration to investigate the matter, and also registered criminal cases against the developer at Bajghera police station.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, a senior CBI official from Chandigarh said after scrutiny of police records, it was found that a committee was formed under the chairmanship of ADC, Gurugram, to investigate the matter and the agency has sought the minutes of the meetings of this committee.

It may be noted that the committee under the ADC has played a key role in investigating the matter, getting the structural audit done by IIT-Delhi and it was this committee only, which on the recommendations of experts, that deemed Tower D (where the collapse took place) as unsafe for habitation last November.

The central agency has also sought details of the samples collected from the incident site, the proceedings and related memos. It has also sought correspondence with IITs and other institutions regarding testing, the original report of the structural audit and reports from other institutions. “A copy of various complaints, regarding substandard execution of work, as alleged by the residents of aforesaid society,” the letter said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, when asked about the matter, said they are in the process of sharing the documents and information with CBI. “We are in the process of sharing the requisite documents and information with the CBI and all cooperation will be given to ensure a fair investigation into the collapse,” he said.

An official of the department of town and country planning said the CBI has also sought information from them regarding the licence documents, occupancy certificates and related information.

