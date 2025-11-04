CBSE exam dates out; Gurugram schools ramp up prep for Feb 2026 board tests

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing the datesheet for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations, students and teachers have accelerated their preparations for the exams beginning February 17, 2026. Schools have shifted into high gear, organising extra classes, revision sessions, and practice tests to ensure students are well-prepared. (Representative image) The 2026 board exams begin with mathematics, reflecting CBSE’s focus on analytical skills and conceptual clarity over rote learning, experts claimed. (PTI)

Educators said the approach to board exams has evolved significantly over the years, with teaching methods adapting to focus more on conceptual clarity and real-world application. Many schools are also holding frequent interactions with students and parents, along with mock tests and pre-board examinations, to strengthen preparation.

Dr Manisha Kaushik, managing director of GAV International Schools, said, “Teachers are conducting rigorous revision sessions, chapter-wise mock tests, and time-bound practice papers to enhance accuracy and speed. Students who need additional support are guided through remedial classes to strengthen their weak areas.”

Kaushik added that students are encouraged to review the past ten years’ question papers to understand the exam pattern. “With the integration of technology, we are focusing on sharpening students’ analytical and reasoning skills. Exam simulation modules that replicate real board conditions are also being introduced to help improve time management and reduce exam anxiety,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Sewa Nand, a lecturer at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Chakkarpur, said regular tests help students manage stress. “Students need to practise solving three-hour question papers multiple times to build confidence and reduce anxiety. This way, when they appear for the actual board examinations, they remain calm and can perform to the best of their abilities,” he said.

Educators also noted that board examinations are no longer defined by rote learning but by skill-based and application-orientated assessments. “Board examinations have evolved profoundly, transcending traditional notions of difficulty. The focus has decisively shifted from rote memorisation to critical thinking and practical application,” said Ritu Jawa, principal, Dharav High School, Sector 51.

“Today’s papers feature interdisciplinary questions, case studies, and analytical problems that challenge students to apply concepts in real-world contexts,” she added.

Another change this year is that the board exams will begin with the mathematics paper instead of English. “Starting with mathematics this year signals the board’s emphasis on analytical reasoning from the outset, establishing a focused examination rhythm,” said Jawa.

Students too are adapting to the new format. “Regular assignments, revisions, and additional books definitely help,” said Prashant Verma, a Class 12 student. “I attend extra classes and also go for tuition. Talking to seniors gives valuable insights, and studying from the internet offers a refreshing break,” he said.

Prerna Singh, a Class 10 student from Gurugram’s Sector 28, said exam anxiety remains high. “It feels like your marks are proof of how hard you have worked and whether you will succeed in life or not,” she said. “But my teachers are very supportive—they listen and guide me on how to prepare.”

Sameer Arora, principal, Shiv Nadar School, Sector 26A, said their approach balances academics with emotional well-being. “Our preparation goes beyond textbooks, focusing on academic clarity, emotional well-being, and student agency. Teacher-supported study halls and peer-learning groups reinforce concepts and build confidence,” he said.