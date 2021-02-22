City bus service extends reach in Faridabad with new route launch

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launched a new route to Faridabad on Monday and plans to add 10 more buses for the Gurugram-Faridabad route, officials said on Monday.

Anju Chaudhary, chief executive officer of GMCBL, said, “We are already running four buses till NIT Faridabad and on Monday, we started two more buses from NIT till Bata Chowk. These buses will be going from Gurugram and cater to the public within Faridabad. We are further thinking of adding 10 more buses to the fleet with an increase in the number of commuters.”

The GMCBL on Monday, introduced Route 902, which will follow the route from NIT Bus Stand — Bata Metro Station — NIT Bus Stand (Mudrika) Via Hardware Chowk, Bata Metro Station, Hardware Chowk, Dabua Colony, Hanuman mandir and KL Mehta College. The bus service will start at 7.15am from NIT Bus Stand and the last bus would leave at 7.35pm.

With the new bus route, the city bus service is now available on 24 routes with 153 buses. “These buses will ease public mobility between the two major cities and being CNG buses, they will help reduce pollution also. Our main aim is to strengthen the intercity public transport system in Faridabad,” said Chaudhary.

On Republic Day, the GMCBL had launched five new routes and added 25 new vehicles to its existing fleet. Three of the routes launched were aimed at increasing the connectivity between the busy transit hubs in the heart of the city, while two were aimed at mass transit options to distant locations.

Despite the new routes, the GMCBL is still behind on its declared objective of launching 200 CNG-operated, low-floor buses by March 2019, and the addition of another 300 in the following year.