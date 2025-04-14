Civic neglect turns Gurugram sectors 108-109 into ‘ghost towns’

Despite housing luxury properties worth crores, Gurugram’s Sectors 108 and 109 have been plagued by deteriorating infrastructure, poor sanitation, and civic neglect for over two years, with no visible response from the authorities, residents claim. Frustrated locals described the area as a “high-end ghost town”, abandoned by the very institutions meant to maintain it. A road in dilapidated condition leading to severe dust pollution in Sector 109, according to locals. (HT Photo)

Residents said repeated complaints to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and even the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) have been ignored, with grievances routinely marked as “resolved” without any actual work being done.

Punit Kumar, a resident of Sobha International City, said garbage dumping is the most pressing issue. “Builders and residents of nearby societies like Chintels dump waste here daily. The green belts are completely gone, and service lanes have turned into illegal dumping grounds,” he said.

Similarly, Shashank Bhardwaj added that road conditions have worsened to the point where three-lane roads function as single lanes due to months of unattended sand and dust accumulation. “The government is non-existent here. Roads haven’t been constructed in years, and cleaning doesn’t happen. I’ve filed multiple complaints, but they’re just closed without action,” he said.

Street lighting too is a major concern, locals noted. “The stretch from Sobha City to Sector 102 Dhankot Chowk is completely dark at night. Even when streetlights exist, they work intermittently,” said Sushmita Singh, another Sobha resident.

Subrata Dutta, a resident of Experion Heartsong, flagged the lack of pedestrian infrastructure. “There are no footpaths, so people have to walk on the roads, risking accidents amid rampant traffic violations and no enforcement,” he said.

In response, GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankar said, “We will get the area inspected on priority and take necessary steps to resolve these issues at the earliest.” MCG commissioner Ashok Garg added, “The Municipal Corporation is committed to supporting citizen-driven cleanliness initiatives. Our teams were on the ground with senior officials. We appreciate the active participation of residents.”

Despite this assurance, residents remain sceptical. “Without sustained monitoring and real action, nothing will change,” said Kumar.