Class 11 student rescued hours after being abducted in Gurugram

A class 11 student of a private school in Gurugram was abducted by at least three kidnappers while he was returning home, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that the victim was rescued within a few hours from Bhondsi. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 5.30pm, when the teen was returning home from school on foot. The teen’s house and school are located in the same area, police said.

Police said the three people have been detained and are being interrogated to ascertain if they were involved in the case, and why the 19-year-old was targeted.

The teen’s father contacted police within an hour of the incident. In his complaint, the father said his son had left home to attend classes from 1.30pm as usual. In the evening, one of his son’s classmates came running to their home, saying their son had been abducted in a car while he was walking home.

“The suspects made calls on my mobile phone, asking for a ₹2 lakh ransom,” the father alleged.

Based on the complaint, a first information report (FIR) was filed against unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 365 (abduction) and 384 (extortion) at the Sector-40 police station.

After the FIR was registered, police teams were scrambled to trace the escape route taken by the abductors’ car. With the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation, the teenager was found and rescued from Bhondsi, police said.

“We are probing to ascertain if the teen was targeted due to some enmity, or whether he went on his own with some friends due to issues within the family. We are quizzing everyone. The father’s allegation of receiving threat calls is also being verified,” an investigator involved in the case said on condition of anonymity.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Sector-40 police station, said, “The student is safe. It will take some time to determine if it was an abduction or not.”