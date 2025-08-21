Clinic carrying out illegal abortions busted in Gurugram

A dental and eye clinic in Sector 52 illegally carrying out pregnancy termination was busted on Tuesday, police said. The main accused who runs the centre has been booked but is currently at large. Several health department officials, on receiving a tip-off, reached the centre at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Nani Sarkar was spotted outside the centre but as soon as he saw the team approaching the office, he fled on foot, police officers said.

A health department official said Sarkar was carrying out pregnancy termination of women illegally, putting their lives at risk, while also selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits to the women at exorbitant prices.

“We had received information from a person about suspicious activities at the clinic following which a team was formed on the direction of the civil surgeon of Gurugram for carrying out the raid,” he said.

Twenty MTP kits were recovered from the clinic, some of which were used, making it clear that he was carrying out pregnancy termination at the spot, the health official said.

To be sure, MTP kits can only be purchased on the basis of prescriptions from certified gynaecologists. Officials said a certificate issued in the name of the accused running the centre was also found on the spot, mentioning that he was a certified optician.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said further investigation was underway to ascertain how many women had reached there for pregnancy termination. “We were trying to nab the suspect as soon as possible,” he said.

On complaint of the Jai Parkash, the nodal officer under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique Act, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act at Sector-53 police station on Wednesday.