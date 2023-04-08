Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CM meets LSE student’s family in Gurugram

CM meets LSE student’s family in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Haryana CM Khattar met with the family of Karan Kataria, a student at LSE who claimed racial discrimination. Khattar assured them of justice and wrote to LSE.

Gurugram: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met the family members of Karan Kataria, a student of the London School of Economics (LSE), who had recently claimed that he was disqualified from students’ union elections and was subjected to racial attacks.

Gurugram, India-April 07, 2023: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana and Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA visit the rejuvenation and beautification of Sikandarpur water body at Sikandarpur village near Guru Dronacharya metro station, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 07 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India-April 07, 2023: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana and Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA visit the rejuvenation and beautification of Sikandarpur water body at Sikandarpur village near Guru Dronacharya metro station, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 07 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Khattar assured his parents in Gurugram that all steps would be taken to ensure that Kataria gets justice at the LSE.

“I had written a letter to the LSE and informed them about the concerns of the student and his family members. I have been assured that no discrimination on the basis of caste, colour or creed will be allowed on the campus. We are concerned about the well-being of the student and will pursue the matter so that Kataria does not face any discrimination”, the chief minister said.

Kataria is a postgraduate student of law at the LSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister colour gurugram manohar lal khattar postgraduate student students' union elections discrimination letter caste campus + 8 more
chief minister colour gurugram manohar lal khattar postgraduate student students' union elections discrimination letter caste campus + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out