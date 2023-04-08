CM meets LSE student’s family in Gurugram

Gurugram: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met the family members of Karan Kataria, a student of the London School of Economics (LSE), who had recently claimed that he was disqualified from students’ union elections and was subjected to racial attacks. Gurugram, India-April 07, 2023: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana and Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA visit the rejuvenation and beautification of Sikandarpur water body at Sikandarpur village near Guru Dronacharya metro station, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 07 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Khattar assured his parents in Gurugram that all steps would be taken to ensure that Kataria gets justice at the LSE.

“I had written a letter to the LSE and informed them about the concerns of the student and his family members. I have been assured that no discrimination on the basis of caste, colour or creed will be allowed on the campus. We are concerned about the well-being of the student and will pursue the matter so that Kataria does not face any discrimination”, the chief minister said.

Kataria is a postgraduate student of law at the LSE.