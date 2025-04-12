CM meets investors for Global City project, inspects site

Gurugram The CM takes stock of the project. (HT)

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday interacted with investors of the Global City mixed-use project at the site, located near the Dwarka Expressway, saying the project was “Haryana’s vision of future” and the “futuristic business district” will set new benchmarks in urban infrastructure and investment potential, making Gurugram a key global economic hub.

Spread across 1,000 acres, the integrated township is expected to draw investments worth over ₹1 lakh crore and impact nearly 1.6 million people. It is expected to create over half a million direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“This is not just a project; it is Haryana’s vision of the future. Global City will be a shining example of how modern infrastructure, sustainability, and smart city planning can come together to create an economic powerhouse. It will strengthen Gurugram’s position as a key driver of Haryana’s economy and will provide world-class facilities to investors, businesses, and residents,” CM Saini said.

Modern infra

The CM said the integrated project offers residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces, incorporating modern features, such as walk-to-work culture, sustainability-driven infrastructure, smart waste management and environmental resilience.

He highlighted the development of an 18-acre water reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres to ensure a seven-day water backup for the entire city. “Apart from enhancing the city’s aesthetics, this reservoir will ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents and commercial establishments,” said Saini.

A key feature of the project also involved a 10.7-kilometre-long underground utility tunnel to route water pipelines, electrical cables, firefighting lines, lighting, ventilation and fire detection systems. This will eliminate digging work for future repairs or expansions, officials said.

On the environment conservation front, around 125 acres of the project are earmarked green zones to ensure lower temperatures within the project site. The city is designed to have wide green belts, parks, and tree-lined avenues.

Connectivity

The chief minister said the Global City will be an attractive destination for businesses and residents as it is located 30 minutes from the Delhi international airport, 20 minutes from the railway station and inland container depot, and 10 minutes from a proposed helipad and multimodal transit hub.

Road connectivity will be strengthened through direct links to the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, and the northern, southern and central peripheral roads.

Among the participants at the event were Macrotech (Lodha), DLF, and Signature Global, among others. Most corporate houses expressed a willingness to invest in the project, the CM said.

CM Saini assured investors that their suggestions would be taken on board and directed officials to ensure Global City emerged as a model project.

Following a presentation on the progress and road map of the project by the principal secretary of the industries and commerce department, D Suresh, and chief coordinator Sunil Sharma, the CM interacted with investors and held a site inspection.

The first phase of the project is currently being developed on 587 acres, at a cost of ₹940 crore, and is slated for completion by 2026.