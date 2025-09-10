Committee formed to probe registries without NOC in three Tehsils

Acting on complaints from residents, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar has constituted a special committee to investigate property registries allegedly executed without mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOC) in three tehsils of the district. The committees will function under the supervision of the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and submit reports to the DC’s office.

The probe will cover registries made between April 1 and August 31, 2025, in Farrukhnagar, Badshahpur and Manesar, officials said. The committees will function under the supervision of the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and submit reports to the DC’s office.

According to the administration, registering properties without an NOC violates Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRUA) Act.

As per the order, Satish, Naib Tehsildar, Pataudi, will head the inquiry in Farrukhnagar. In Manesar, the probe will be overseen by RC Vijay of Tehsil Gurugram, while Pradeep Kumar, Assistant in the Cash Branch, will handle the inquiry in Badshahpur.

DC Kumar said the step was crucial to enforce accountability and transparency. “Citizen complaints are of utmost priority for us. The committee will investigate all registries made without NOC in the identified tehsils during the specified period. Based on its findings, strict action will be taken to prevent such irregularities in the future and to ensure that residents receive better services,” he said.

He added that the inquiry reflects the administration’s zero-tolerance approach. “Transparency and accountability in governance are non-negotiable. This inquiry is a step toward restoring public confidence in the system,” Kumar said.

Residents welcomed the move, calling it overdue. They said registries without NOC have been a long-standing issue, often leading to disputes and unplanned development in these areas. They also stressed that timely enforcement after the probe would be key to ensuring compliance with planning norms.

Officials said the committee is expected to complete its inquiry within a stipulated timeframe, after which enforcement measures—including penalties or disciplinary action against responsible parties—will be initiated.