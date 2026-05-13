Concern for Gurugram: Locals flag crumbling roads, drainage woes in Sector 40

Developed as one of Gurugram’s key residential sectors in the 1990s, Sector 40 is grappling with worsening civic infrastructure, with residents alleging that years of complaints to authorities have failed to yield meaningful action. Residents alleged rainwater harvesting systems have remained clogged for years, increasing the risk of severe waterlogging during monsoon. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the sector continues to face multiple civic issues, including defunct rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems, waterlogging risks, poor sanitation, damaged roads, sewer overflows, delays in construction of a water boosting station and deteriorating market infrastructure.

Waterlogging risk

Ahead of the monsoon season, residents raised concerns over waterlogging, claiming that drainage infrastructure remains poorly maintained and most RWH systems in the sector have been non-functional for years.

Abhimanyu Yadav, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president of Sector 40, said around 10 RWH systems installed in parks and community centres are clogged due to lack of maintenance.

“There are around 10 RWH systems that were installed in parks and community centres, and all of them are clogged and choked,” he said. “The RWH systems have not been cleaned in our sector for the past 15 years.”

Virender Singh, joint secretary of the Sector 40 RWA, said repair work initiated last year remained incomplete. “For effective rainwater harvesting, the pits need to be around 200 feet deep, but the systems are still not functional,” he said.

Residents also alleged that drain desilting work has either not been carried out properly or remains incomplete. “Even light rainfall leads to waterlogging in the sector, so during monsoon it will be chaos. Unless the RWH systems and drainage infrastructure are not maintained, the sector will continue to face waterlogging,” Yadav added.

Ward councillor Pawan Kumar said cleaning of RWH systems has begun and will be completed before the monsoon. “Pre-monsoon preparations are underway in the sector. Two new drains will also be constructed to improve water drainage and ensure better disposal of rainwater,” he said.

Sanitation woes