Concern for Gurugram: Sector 110 locals flag crumbling roads, sewage and transport gaps

Residents of Sector 110 along the Dwarka Expressway have raised multiple concerns over poor civic infrastructure, saying deficiencies in roads, sewage, drainage, pedestrian facilities, waste management and public transport are severely affecting access to basic amenities in the rapidly developing residential pocket. Complaints include pothole-ridden roads, sewage overflows, lack of buses and poor lighting, as agencies outline tenders and future capacity upgrades. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Residents said the sector lacks proper internal roads, has increasing illegal encroachments, no footpaths or green belt, inadequate sewage and drainage infrastructure, illegal garbage dumping and poor last-mile connectivity. “Our sector is a blot on the Dwarka Expressway which needs urgent attention of the authorities,” said Seema Nain, a resident of New Palam Vihar, Sector 110. ‘Broken roads and poor pedestrian infra’

The cratered main road connecting Sector 110 to the Dwarka Expressway near New Palam Vihar Phase 1 as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said both internal sector roads and the stretch connecting Sector 110 to the Dwarka Expressway are riddled with potholes and uneven patches. “The roads are in poor condition. They are broken and filled with potholes. We live in the Millennium City, yet we struggle for basic amenities every day,” said Bharat Nain, a resident. He added that the connecting road to the Dwarka Expressway is badly damaged and constantly covered in dust. “When a few vehicles pass at speed, the entire stretch turns into a dust bowl,” he said. Vibhas Sharma, who moved to Sector 110 nearly four years ago, said there are no proper service lanes while approaching the sector from the Dwarka Expressway. “Even the cycling tracks are either missing or covered in garbage. This city is not for pedestrians and cyclists at all,” he said. Residents also flagged the absence of footpaths. “There are no footpaths in our area, so pedestrian safety is compromised,” Sharma added. Ward councillor Ram Avtar Rana said internal sector roads and roads near Indiabulls Enigma are up for tender. “Once the tender is issued, the work will start and we aim that before monsoon the roads are revamped and maintained. While the roads will be revamped, we will also fix the footpaths simultaneously,” he said. A senior official of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, requesting anonymity, said green belt development will begin once sewage lines are fully laid in the sector. ‘Sewage and drainage woes’

A waterlogged stretch of a road in Sector 110 as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said frequent sewage overflows have become a major problem in Sector 110. They added that brief spells of rain last Friday and Tuesday led to waterlogging in several pockets. "Our drains are blocked and the roads cannot even withstand a brief spell of rain. This is the condition in winter; during the monsoon, the whole area becomes a menace, with water even entering our homes," said Seema Nain. "Sewage flows through the streets and leaks from every corner. The foul stench makes it very difficult for residents to live here. This area is right next to Dwarka Expressway, which the administration often highlights for its development. But what about the basic facilities for the colonies here?" she added. "Rain or no rain, our roads are always wet due to sewage overflows. Several pockets face severe sewage issues. Despite multiple complaints to the MCG and the ward councillor, no concrete action has been taken," said Bharat Nain. A junior official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said pockets N and P are facing sewage problems due to inadequate line capacity for the growing population. "It will take around one to two years to address this problem. Estimates have been approved, and work to enhance the sewage capacity will begin soon," the official said. 'Lack of last-mile connectivity' Residents said last-mile connectivity remains a persistent challenge as no city buses operate on the Dwarka Expressway stretch. "There is hardly any public transport available in our sector. There are no auto-rickshaw stands. You either have your own vehicle or you are dependent on private cabs and taxis," said Major Sharma (Retd). He added that fares have increased after the introduction of the Bijwasan toll plaza. "We now have to pay over ₹600 to reach the nearest metro station at Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, whereas earlier the fare was around ₹300 to ₹350," he said, adding that rapid development of housing societies, hospitals and schools has not been matched by transport infrastructure. Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited currently operates around 150 buses across 23 routes, including services to Faridabad. Vishvajit Chaudhary, CEO of GMCBL, said requests from residents along the Dwarka Expressway have been noted. "It may take up to two months to receive 200 additional e-buses for Gurugram. We have already planned new routes, including one connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the Sector 21 metro station. While there is no immediate solution, we expect the situation to improve before the end of the financial year," he said. 'Illegal garbage dumping'

Ilegally dumped waste in a green belt of Sector 110 near Royal Oak International School as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)