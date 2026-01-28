Concern for Gurugram: Sector 110 locals flag crumbling roads, sewage and transport gaps
Locals cite waterlogging after brief rain, illegal dumping, unsafe pedestrian access and rising commute costs, with authorities promising phased fixes.
Residents of Sector 110 along the Dwarka Expressway have raised multiple concerns over poor civic infrastructure, saying deficiencies in roads, sewage, drainage, pedestrian facilities, waste management and public transport are severely affecting access to basic amenities in the rapidly developing residential pocket.
Residents said the sector lacks proper internal roads, has increasing illegal encroachments, no footpaths or green belt, inadequate sewage and drainage infrastructure, illegal garbage dumping and poor last-mile connectivity. “Our sector is a blot on the Dwarka Expressway which needs urgent attention of the authorities,” said Seema Nain, a resident of New Palam Vihar, Sector 110.
‘Broken roads and poor pedestrian infra’
Residents said both internal sector roads and the stretch connecting Sector 110 to the Dwarka Expressway are riddled with potholes and uneven patches. “The roads are in poor condition. They are broken and filled with potholes. We live in the Millennium City, yet we struggle for basic amenities every day,” said Bharat Nain, a resident. He added that the connecting road to the Dwarka Expressway is badly damaged and constantly covered in dust. “When a few vehicles pass at speed, the entire stretch turns into a dust bowl,” he said.
Vibhas Sharma, who moved to Sector 110 nearly four years ago, said there are no proper service lanes while approaching the sector from the Dwarka Expressway. “Even the cycling tracks are either missing or covered in garbage. This city is not for pedestrians and cyclists at all,” he said.
Residents also flagged the absence of footpaths. “There are no footpaths in our area, so pedestrian safety is compromised,” Sharma added.
Ward councillor Ram Avtar Rana said internal sector roads and roads near Indiabulls Enigma are up for tender. “Once the tender is issued, the work will start and we aim that before monsoon the roads are revamped and maintained. While the roads will be revamped, we will also fix the footpaths simultaneously,” he said.
A senior official of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, requesting anonymity, said green belt development will begin once sewage lines are fully laid in the sector.
‘Sewage and drainage woes’
Residents said frequent sewage overflows have become a major problem in Sector 110. They added that brief spells of rain last Friday and Tuesday led to waterlogging in several pockets.
“Our drains are blocked and the roads cannot even withstand a brief spell of rain. This is the condition in winter; during the monsoon, the whole area becomes a menace, with water even entering our homes,” said Seema Nain.
“Sewage flows through the streets and leaks from every corner. The foul stench makes it very difficult for residents to live here. This area is right next to Dwarka Expressway, which the administration often highlights for its development. But what about the basic facilities for the colonies here?” she added.
“Rain or no rain, our roads are always wet due to sewage overflows. Several pockets face severe sewage issues. Despite multiple complaints to the MCG and the ward councillor, no concrete action has been taken,” said Bharat Nain.
A junior official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said pockets N and P are facing sewage problems due to inadequate line capacity for the growing population. “It will take around one to two years to address this problem. Estimates have been approved, and work to enhance the sewage capacity will begin soon,” the official said.
‘Lack of last-mile connectivity’
Residents said last-mile connectivity remains a persistent challenge as no city buses operate on the Dwarka Expressway stretch. “There is hardly any public transport available in our sector. There are no auto-rickshaw stands. You either have your own vehicle or you are dependent on private cabs and taxis,” said Major Sharma (Retd).
He added that fares have increased after the introduction of the Bijwasan toll plaza. “We now have to pay over ₹600 to reach the nearest metro station at Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, whereas earlier the fare was around ₹300 to ₹350,” he said, adding that rapid development of housing societies, hospitals and schools has not been matched by transport infrastructure.
Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited currently operates around 150 buses across 23 routes, including services to Faridabad. Vishvajit Chaudhary, CEO of GMCBL, said requests from residents along the Dwarka Expressway have been noted. “It may take up to two months to receive 200 additional e-buses for Gurugram. We have already planned new routes, including one connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the Sector 21 metro station. While there is no immediate solution, we expect the situation to improve before the end of the financial year,” he said.
‘Illegal garbage dumping’
Residents said illegal garbage dumping has become rampant. Major Sharma (Retd) said a dumping site has emerged from Conscient One Mall in Sector 109 towards the Bajghera underpass. “The area has not been cleaned by MCG officials despite repeated complaints. The size of the dumping site is gradually increasing and, if not stopped, will become a serious hazard,” he said.
Ward councillor Rana said he was unaware of the site. “We will send a team for inspection and will begin efforts to remove the garbage from the area,” he said.
Residents also flagged increasing wrong-side driving due to poorly designed exits on the Dwarka Expressway. “Most commuters drive on the wrong side to reach their destination earlier. To enter a sector, one often has to drive two to three kilometres extra,” said Nain.
A senior GMDA official said a drone survey and field inspection have been conducted. “The consultant will submit a report with cost estimates for footpaths and service lanes. The report will also identify where road cuts can be made to improve connectivity,” he said.
Residents also raised safety concerns about the subway near Conscient One Mall due to lack of street lighting. “The area is poorly lit and feels unsafe,” said Sharma.
Rana said the issue has been noted. “We will coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure proper lighting is installed and the area is made safer,” he said.
