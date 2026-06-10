Concern for Gurugram: Sector 41 locals seek action on roads, drainage

A junior MCG official told HT that the tender process was initiated in November last year, but the agency awarded the contract delayed the work. “We have penalised the agency as well. Now the work will begin after the drainage line work is completed,” the official said. The official added that work on the drainage line is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this month, after which construction of the road will commence.

Responding to queries, ward councillor Ruchishared that an estimate for this has been shared with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)and tender is in process.

In 2025, some potholes were filled with malba (construction debris) as a temporary measure, but the fix was short-lived. “Urgent recarpeting by the civic body is the need of the hour,” said Singh.

Poor road infrastructure is the most pressing concern. “We have been raising this issue for the past three years, but the only response we receive is that the tendering process is underway. However, there is no visible work on the ground—it all seems to exist only on paper,” said Dinesh Chalia, president of the Sector 41 RWA.

Once envisioned as a well planned residential pocket, today, it is a home to over 300 families.

“The internal roads are in severely deteriorated condition, with numerous potholes and uneven stretches, making daily commuting difficult,” said sector 41 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) vice-president JM Singh. The area, residents said, is battling a growing list of civic issues with years of neglect having deteriorated its basic infrastructure.

Residents also raised concerns over the failing sanitation conditions of the sector, including sewage overflows, particularly during the monsoon season.

The road sweeping team which earlier had six members is now operating at a reduced capacity.

“One or two workers cannot manage the cleaning of the entire area. As a result, garbage and dust continue to accumulate, with no regular cleaning,” said Chalia.

The sewage system of Silokhera, a nearby extended village, is connected to the sector’s drainage network, placing additional pressure on an already overburdened system that has not been upgraded since the sector was developed.

During monsoons, the stench is unbearable. “Civic officials told us that tenders have been placed in and the capacity of the sewer lines will be increased,” said Chalia.

Ruchi said that an estimated budget for increasing sewage capacity has been established. “This will be done as soon as tenders are floated.”

The delay, she said, was because of confusion regarding the ward jurisdiction of the sector.

After residents said they were not sure if the area was prepared for the rains, the junior MCG official quoted above said desilting of stormwater drains is currently in progress and preparations are underway to strengthen monsoon infrastructure.

He further said plans are in place to install new rainwater harvesting systems to improve groundwater recharge and address drainage issues in a more sustainable manner.

Dumping grounds

Vacant Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plots in the sector have now become dumping grounds and several letters have been written to the agency in this regard, said RWA members.

“While for one of these plots, boundary walls were made. However, the boundary wall is broken at some of the places which gives space to people to go inside and dump waste,” added Singh.

Ward councillor Ruchi said she was unaware of this, adding, “We will inspect the places where dumping is taking place.”

The green belt in the sector has deteriorated significantly and requires urgent restoration, said Chalia. “We have written letters to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), however, we have not received any response.”

Ravinder Yadav, additional MCG commissioner, said a new five-year tender for manual and mechanised road sweeping is in place and, as soon as the agency is listed, the sanitation condition will be improved. “This time we have added our demand of required manpower in the tender as well. This will help in streamlining the number of workers in every sector as per requirement on the basis of how big the sector is.”

A senior GMDA official shared that tenders have been floated for maintaining green belts across Gurugram. “More tenders are in the pipeline. A team will visit the sector to check the green belt areas. Accordingly, we will plan the maintenance for the green belts,” he said.