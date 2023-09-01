Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan fails to appear before SIT

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was served notice to appear before a special investigation team investigating the cases of the communal violence that broke out in Nuh district on July 31, failed to appear before it on Thursday for questioning on his suspected involvement in the violence, police officers familiar with the matter said on Friday. Mamman Khan represents the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency of Nuh. (Twitter)

According to the police, Khan sent a WhatsApp message to members of the SIT that he would be unable to appear on Thursday due to an illness.

On August 29, Haryana home minister Anil Vij announced that Khan had been served notice to appear before the investigating team. “Khan had visited several locations in Nuh on July 28, 29, and 30 and was in contact with the people in these locations where violence later erupted on July 31. His actions were suspicious,” Vij had said.

On Friday, Satish Kumar, deputy superintendent of police for Ferozepur Jhirka subdivision, said they have not yet determined when the MLA would be asked to appear again.

“We will serve him notice again very soon, asking him to appear before us for questioning in the July 31 communal violence incident,” DSP Kumar said.

He said that since the SIT was formed, which was one of the three formed within four days of the outbreak of violence, they have arrested more than 100 suspects for their alleged involvement in the communal violence.

The violence that erupted following the attack on the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra killed six people, including two police personnel from Gurugram who were part of reinforcement, and injured at least 88 more across Nuh. The violence then quickly spread to Sohna, Gurugram, and Palwal.

Meanwhile, numerous attempts were made to contact the MLA, but his mobile phone number was switched off. Khan represents the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency of Nuh.

According to the Nuh police, 62 first information reports have been filed so far, with at least 310 suspects arrested and a minor girl apprehended for their alleged involvement in the violence and aftermath, in which police teams were attacked twice while conducting raids to apprehend perpetrators.