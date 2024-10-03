Congress wraps up election pitch with roadshows

: On the final day of campaigning for the Haryana assembly elections, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav, contesting from Badshahpur, held a massive Padyatra (march) on Thursday, showcasing his strength and support base. Hundreds of people participated in the event, signalling the electorate’s confidence in his victory. Congress candidate from Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav during a roadshow on the last day of the election campaign at Badshahpur Bazar in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The overwhelming turnout led many to remark that Yadav had “cemented his win.”

Yadav, who initially led the march on foot, later climbed onto a tractor at the request of his supporters. Driving the tractor himself, Yadav aimed to emphasise his deep connection with thecommunity. Throughout his campaign, Yadav has consistently introduced himself as the ‘son of a farmer,’ and he reiterated that his mission is to stand for the common people, especially farmers. He said that he was not a career politician but was contesting this election with the backing of the people.

Before beginning his march, Yadav addressed his campaign workers, stressing the importance of ensuring every vote is cast for the Congress party on October 5. He stressed the need for a strong presence at polling booths and instructed his team to ensure that all voting procedures are followed carefully. “The booth with the strongest presence will see the highest votes in our favour,” Yadav said, urging his supporters to remain vigilant. Yadav criticised the ruling BJP for its “oppressive policies” towards farmers and promised that the Congress would offer support to them.

Yadav said that the people of Badshahpur had made up their minds and would not be swayed by other parties’ tactics. He emphasised that Congress is the future of Haryana and has always stood for the interests of the common man.

On the other hand, Mohit Grover, contesting from the Gurgaon constituency, held a grand roadshow, joined by veteran actors and senior political leaders. The show of support from the public was overwhelming, boosting the energy of Grover’s campaign. The combined efforts of Congress leaders, including rallies led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and campaign appearances by actor Raj Babbar, have helped create a strong pro-Congress sentiment.

Grover said from the start, key leaders of the Congress party have stood shoulder to shoulder with him. “This unity has sent a clear message to voters across all sections of society, including the 36 communities that form a major part of Gurugram’s electorate. After ten years of frustration with the BJP, voters now see hope in Congress, and fresh faces with the potential to lead Congress back to power will win,” he said.