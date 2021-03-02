Contact us for issues related to stray dogs: MCG
A day after a family allegedly prevented from entering their condominium by other residents of the society in Sector 83 over disagreements in feeding stray dogs, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials on Tuesday said that residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) may approach them for assistance on matters related to stray dogs.
MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that residents or RWAs can call their helpline, 18001801817, for assistance on matters pertaining to strays. “If a stray dog is suspected to be ill or found attacking residents in an area, people can reach out to us at our helpline number. Subsequently, officials from our concessionaire would be sent to the spot to attend to the animal. They will sterilise and vaccinate it and keep it at their treatment centres for examination and release them back in their natural habitat after two days,” said Attri.
MCG officials said that as per a November 2015 Supreme Court (SC) order, any animal taken for sterilisation or vaccination has to be returned to their original habitats, i.e., the same location they were taken from and cannot be relocated to a new place.
“All animal birth control matters come under the purview of the SC. The orders clearly state that no matter how much the situation of stray dog-related issues get out of control, only a scientific approach can be used for dealing with the matter. No authority can use innovative or subterfuge methods to deal with the matter,” said Chetna Devendra Joshi, Animal Welfare Board of India representative for Gurugram and member, People for Animals (PFA).
The MCG has currently engaged two NGOs for dealing with such matters. In January, the MCG had terminated the contract with a Jhajjar-based concessionaire for sterilising stray dogs over allegations of animal cruelty, non-performance and misbehaviour with residents.
Attri said that the concessionaire has received a stay on the termination order from the Punjab and Haryana high court and the MCG has been barred from floating tenders to hire a new contractor on a full-time basis until the case is settled. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 12.
“In the interim, we have come to an agreement with two NGOs for vaccinating and sterilising stray dogs. They treat dogs at their respective centres in Basai and Farrukhnagar, and receive around ₹600 per dog from the MCG,” said Attri.
Attri also said that the MCG is planning to set up Haryana’s first dog birth control centre at Begumpur Khatola, which will have an operation theatre, vaccination area, separate dog sheds and a ground for dogs to play. He said that an estimate for the project is being prepared at present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram school murder: Petition challenging prosecution sanction against police officers filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees of auto parts firm strike seeking pay hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnout for second phase of vaccination remains high on Day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrian refuge island to come up at Sector 70/75 intersection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loud music from ahatas leave residents sleepless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contact us for issues related to stray dogs: MCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of three held hostage in car for feeding stray dogs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox