Contact us for issues related to stray dogs: MCG

A day after a family allegedly prevented from entering their condominium by other residents of the society in Sector 83 over disagreements in feeding stray dogs, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials on Tuesday said that residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) may approach them for assistance on matters related to stray dogs.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that residents or RWAs can call their helpline, 18001801817, for assistance on matters pertaining to strays. “If a stray dog is suspected to be ill or found attacking residents in an area, people can reach out to us at our helpline number. Subsequently, officials from our concessionaire would be sent to the spot to attend to the animal. They will sterilise and vaccinate it and keep it at their treatment centres for examination and release them back in their natural habitat after two days,” said Attri.

MCG officials said that as per a November 2015 Supreme Court (SC) order, any animal taken for sterilisation or vaccination has to be returned to their original habitats, i.e., the same location they were taken from and cannot be relocated to a new place.

“All animal birth control matters come under the purview of the SC. The orders clearly state that no matter how much the situation of stray dog-related issues get out of control, only a scientific approach can be used for dealing with the matter. No authority can use innovative or subterfuge methods to deal with the matter,” said Chetna Devendra Joshi, Animal Welfare Board of India representative for Gurugram and member, People for Animals (PFA).

The MCG has currently engaged two NGOs for dealing with such matters. In January, the MCG had terminated the contract with a Jhajjar-based concessionaire for sterilising stray dogs over allegations of animal cruelty, non-performance and misbehaviour with residents.

Attri said that the concessionaire has received a stay on the termination order from the Punjab and Haryana high court and the MCG has been barred from floating tenders to hire a new contractor on a full-time basis until the case is settled. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 12.

“In the interim, we have come to an agreement with two NGOs for vaccinating and sterilising stray dogs. They treat dogs at their respective centres in Basai and Farrukhnagar, and receive around ₹600 per dog from the MCG,” said Attri.

Attri also said that the MCG is planning to set up Haryana’s first dog birth control centre at Begumpur Khatola, which will have an operation theatre, vaccination area, separate dog sheds and a ground for dogs to play. He said that an estimate for the project is being prepared at present.