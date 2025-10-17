Cop dragged 100m by car driven by techie in Gurugram

Two policemen were injured, one of whom was dragged for over 100 metres on the hood of a car, after an IT professional rammed into them while they were on patrol duty on Netaji Subhash Marg near Sector 33 in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai Verna as Abhinav (single name), 32, a resident of Greater Noida, who works as a web designer for an information technology firm in Udyog Vihar. He was arrested on Wednesday night and was forwarded to judicial custody after production before a court Thursday.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 1am on Wednesday when Abhinav was on his way to meet his sister in Sector-67. Constable Shyam Kumar, 29, and special police officer (SPO) Satish Kumar, 38, were on patrol on a motorcycle, heading towards Subhash Chowk from Sector 33, when the speeding car hit them from behind.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the constable was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the green belt, while the SPO fell on the car’s hood and smashed his head against the windshield.

“The driver kept accelerating even as the SPO clung to the hood for his life, repeatedly shouting at him to stop, while his legs were dragged along the road,” the PRO said.

Officials said another patrol vehicle had passed the spot minutes earlier. The injured constable managed to alert its occupants, who immediately took a U-turn and rushed back to assist.

Seeing the approaching police vehicle, Abhinav allegedly abandoned his car and fled the spot. The injured officers were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where they are undergoing treatment for multiple injuries, including fractures.

The car was seized from the scene, and using its registration details, police traced and arrested the accused.

Based on Constable Shyam Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 324(5) (mischief causing damage of ₹1 lakh or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Wednesday.