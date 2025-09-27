Cops recover drugs, cartridges from head constable’s quarter in Gurugram police lines

More than 1.7 kilograms of marijuana and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the official quarter of a head constable located inside the Gurugram police lines on Thursday night, said officials on Friday. On the basis of Minu’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the husband, father-in-law and five other in-laws. (HT)

The matter came to light when Minu Lal, 32, alerted the police control room on Thursday alleging that her father-in-law, Pokhar Ram, 57, the head constable, and other in-laws including her husband Ramji Lal, 35, were assaulting her.

A police team reached the spot and the woman helped them in making the recoveries including a pistol suspected to be toy using which the head constable had threatened her by pointing it at her head after which senior police officials were roped in for thorough investigation, said police.

On the basis of Minu’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the husband, father-in-law and five other in-laws under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act at Gurugram City police station on Friday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the family is embroiled into a domestic dispute after the marriage of the woman and the head constable’s son that took place on March 24 this year.

“The woman’s family members from her parental residence were also present at the spot when police reached for help,” he said, adding that the matter is being investigated from various angles including an illegal act by the head constable or Minu’s attempt to implicate her in-laws in a false case by implanting the illegal items inside the quarter.

“Footage of multiple CCTV cameras installed inside the police lines were being scanned to trace the movement of the head constable as well as the daughter-in-law to ascertain any suspicious item being taken inside the dwelling,” he said.

Turan said that once CCTV footage are scanned, several things will be clear regarding who was involved in these illegal activities.

Investigators said that no arms and ammunition was allocated to the head constable as he was presently not attached with the wing of the Gurugram police for the field duty.

