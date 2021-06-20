Covid-19: Eight cases reported in Gurugram, positivity rate at 0.2%

The district health department on Sunday reported eight new cases of Covid-19 in Gurugram, taking the total active cases in the district to 228, with a positivity rate of 0.2%. Two Covid-19 related deaths were also reported that took the total toll to 884.

A total of 180,585 cases and 179,483 recoveries have been reported since the start of the pandemic, officials said. At present, 16 severely ill Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals.

The health department, to improve vaccination coverage, will be conducting an outreach programme on Monday to administer 30,000 jabs to beneficiaries at 209 session sites, said officials. The beneficiaries can walk-in without registration at 190 government sites, while prior registration is essential to visit 19 session sites that will be operated by private hospitals, said officials.

Any person above the age of 18 years can get vaccinated at these sites, irrespective of first or second dose, said officials. “We are planning to vaccinate 30,000 people in this mega vaccination drive on Monday. All the logistics are ready and I appeal to the people to follow Covid safety protocol at the session sites. This experience will also help us plan bigger such drives in future,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Yadav said that on Sunday, 6,386 people were vaccinated in the 18-45 age group, while 969 people over 45 years were also vaccinated.